Homie Year-In-Review: Rapid Disruption in Housing Market Setting the Stage for 2022 Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on achievements of the previous five years, Homie reached an unprecedented milestone in 2021, saving consumers more than $113 million and counting. As the red-hot housing market continues to boom, Homie stands firm with its commitment to making the home buying and selling process accessible to all.



This year was a big year for Homie; aside from surpassing the $100 million mark in savings for customers, it has expanded to the Idaho market. First up was the greater Boise area, with plans to grow statewide soon. The second significant move was in Arizona, expanding Homie’s reach to include the second-largest city in the state, Tucson. This growth increased the number of states Homie services to five: Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and Nevada.

And as the housing market continues to set records, Homie Loans launched Homie Cash™ to help customers stand out from the competition. The program allows buyers to make all-cash offers on a house, and this year, when on average each home received multiple bids, this program has helped buyers stand out in the crowd.

"I’m really proud of what Homie Cash™ has been able to do for our customers since we launched it in August. It’s been essential, especially during a time with unprecedented competition in the housing market,” said Johnny Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO. “We saw the need to help give buyers a leg up on the competition, and we’ve seen Homie Cash do just that.”

In February, Homie and local community leaders launched the Las Vegas Coalition to “ Make Homes Possible .” Its mission is to help close the Black homeownership gap in Southern Nevada by assisting thousands of families in getting on a path to homeownership. The coalition has enrolled 2,500+ students in Homie’s homebuyer master class series and facilitated 500+ housing counseling appointments in the past year. Homie plans to launch similar initiatives in every market it operates in and eventually every city in the United States.

As Homie wraps up a successful year and enters 2022, it will introduce additional initiatives to support its mission to bring equity and change to real estate, for good. A significant element to achieve that vision includes growing and expanding into multiple new markets.

To learn more about Homie and its services, visit Homie.com.

About Homie

Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie currently operates in five states and plans to expand. It is the #1 listing brokerage office in Utah and growing in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Idaho.



In 2020, Homie was named #25 on Deloitte’s “North America Technology Fast 500,” an annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie family of businesses is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. The Homie family of businesses form a one-stop shop, saving customers time, energy, and money. To learn more, visit www.Homie.com/affiliates . Homie Loans is an equal housing lender, NMLS# 1016597.