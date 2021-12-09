Balt Appoints Jeffrey Sachs Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balt, an innovative neurovascular company focused on developing, designing, and manufacturing solutions for treating complex, life-threatening conditions, including stroke, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Sachs as the Company's Chief Legal & Compliance Officer.



Jeffrey Sachs joins the Balt team with over 25 years of experience in relevant legal and compliance positions; he will be based out of Balt's Corporate office in Boston. Most recently, Mr. Sachs served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Scipher Medicine, a venture-backed precision immunology company. Prior to that, Mr. Sachs served as Vice President, Sr. Associate General Counsel at IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Prior to his time with IQVIA, Mr. Sachs held various leadership positions within the legal organizations of several public and private companies and worked as an associate at Goodwin Procter LLP. Mr. Sachs received a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and an A.B. from Brown University.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeffrey to the Balt team. We are fortunate to have such a talented professional joining us in the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer role. As we continue to build our U.S.-based team, we are pleased to be adding further strength at the executive level," said Pascal Girin, President and CEO of Balt. "Jeffrey's extensive legal and compliance experience, along with a proven track record, will be a valuable addition to Balt."

"I am very excited to join Balt and to contribute to a company making significant advancements in treating complex, life-threatening conditions," said Jeffrey Sachs, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of Balt. "I look forward to working with Pascal and the rest of the Balt organization, as the Company continues to expand globally and bring its innovative product portfolio to the United States."

About Balt

Since it was established in 1977, Balt has worked with interventional physicians to develop devices to treat complex life-threatening neurovascular conditions such as ischemic strokes, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations. A pioneer in the neurovascular field, Balt designs, manufactures, and distributes the broadest portfolio of products in the neurovascular space and is focused on expanding its geographic reach. For more information, please visit: https://www.balt-corp.com/

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-710

ir@baltgroup.com



