Impact Communications Founder and CEO Marie Swift Receives 2021 Luminaries Award

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Communications, Inc., an award-winning marketing communications firm that has exclusively served independent financial advisors and allied institutions since its founding in 1993, today announced that its founder and CEO Marie Swift has been dubbed a "Luminary - Class of 2021" by ThinkAdvisor.com and a panel of special judges. The program celebrates top advisors, executives, firms, teams, and programs by telling the stories of how they are driving the financial industry forward. Award winners were announced in August and honored at the inaugural LUMINARIES awards ceremony and dinner that took place November 9, 2021, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

"Marie Swift deserves a big shout out for everything she does to shine a light on the positive things we are doing in this industry." Haleh Moddasser, SVP

Stearns Financial Group

Swift was recognized in the category of "Thought Leadership and Education: Individuals (Consulting and Partnerships)." This category honors those working to better understand, shape and improve industry practices, as well as those who strive to educate advisors and investors in timely and informative ways to improve client outcomes. Nominations were open to professionals conducting valuable research and leading educational efforts across a variety of platforms — social media, online apps, videos, podcasts, white papers, etc. — focused on topics such as behavioral finance, retirement income, ESG and other topics. Influential to many, these nominees relentlessly support the industry's efforts to educate both advisors and clients in beneficial ways that improve financial security, retirement security, financial literacy and related efforts.

"Marie Swift deserves a big shout out for everything she does to shine a light on the positive things we are doing in this industry," said Haleh Moddasser, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor for Stearns Financial Group. Moddasser, who also that night accepted her own Luminaries Award in the category "Executive Leadership: Individuals - RIAs," has worked directly with Swift and Impact Communications since 2018.

While in Manhattan that week, Swift also joined two clients — Haleh Moddasser of Stearns Financial Group and Kacie Swartz of Stone Wealth Management who spoke on the topic of ESG Investing — at the InvestmentNews "Women Adviser Summit" on November 10, 2021. Additionally, she led a panel discussion on leadership and executive presence at the "Women To Watch" Awards Luncheon hosted by InvestmentNews on November 11, 2021.

LUMINARIES METHODOLOGY

The 2021 Winners were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well by the publication's editorial team. In evaluating entries, the judges took into account factors including:

The nominee's impact on the firm, its advisors and the broader professional community and industry.

This impact needed to include both quantitative and qualitative results - such as the number of advisors affected by the nominee and a clear description of the innovative way the nominee contributed to the particular program, firm and broader community, and industry.

A demonstrated ability to achieve goals and display ingenuity in terms of creative thinking and problem-solving.

A description of the nominee's dedication to furthering the development of advisors and the industry -- most notably its ability to serve the best interests of investor clients.

A personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service and excellence.

All entries were required to include 3-5 examples that qualitatively and quantitatively demonstrated the impact their efforts made over the past 12-18 months.

To view the LUMINARIES Class of 2021, visit: https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-2021

ABOUT MARIE SWIFT AND IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Marie Swift is president and chief executive officer, Impact Communications, a full-service marketing communications firm established in 1993. In August 2020, she and her colleagues initiated the "Conversations That Matter" project with strategic support from the Advisory Solutions arm of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. The project, which entailed original research, content creation, and promotional efforts, won a "Wealthies" Award from WealthManagement.com in September 2021. Additional awards for the Conversations That Matter project were conferred in 2021 by APEX - Awards for Publication Excellence (Grand Award - Campaigns, Programs and Plans), and the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) (Award of Distinction - Integrated Campaign / Business-to-Business).

Learn more about Swift and Impact Communications at: www.ImpactCommunications.org.

Contact:

Colin Swift

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

ColinSwift@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images











Image 1: Impact Communications Founder and CEO Marie Swift Receives 2021 Luminaries Award





Kansas Marketing Maven Recognized for Thought Leadership and Education by ThinkAdvisor.com and Panel of Judges









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment