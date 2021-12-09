Tiblio Predicts Stock Trends with New Pre-Market Trading Tool

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading stock market and crypto trading system, Tiblio expands its features with a new pre-market gapper tool. This new tool gives traders an edge by identifying stocks with sharp increases or decreases in value compared to where they were at the previous day’s market closing.



These trends are identified by monitoring stock activity in pre-market, before trading commences. A pre-market gap can happen due to a number of reasons such as, an early release of earnings, merger or acquisition announcements, a company breakthrough or failure, and/or negative news. By providing this tool to traders, it allows them to make intelligent trading decisions to positively impact their investment portfolios.

Features and benefits of the Tiblio pre-market gapper include:

Tracks pre-market activity on stocks to identify positive and negative spikes beyond the expected level

Identifies stocks that are trending to jump or fall in value when trading commences, mirroring the direction indicated by the pre-market gapper

Tiblio is continuing to build and expand its crypto and stock trading system to deliver on its mission; to provide leading tools and the fastest data to help retailer traders find the best trading opportunities and build wealth.

Tiblio’s pre-market gapper is now available with either a monthly or annual subscription to the platform. Sign up today and try Tiblio for 7 days for only $1. For more information on Tiblio and to subscribe, visit https://tiblio.com/ .

About Tiblio

Tiblio is a leading stock market research platform with all the tools and information retail traders need to better invest today. Tiblio brings traders a complete crypto and stock market trading system with options trading plays, a trading journal, the fastest news in the market, education, and access to an exclusive trading community. Tiblio’s mission is to empower all traders with leading tools, data and analytics to find the best trading opportunities to maximize their profits and build wealth.

Leon Smith

Tiblio, Inc.

leon@tiblio.com