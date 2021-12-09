Strategic Minerals Lists its Shares on the NEO Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA), a company that is currently focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium - metals which are critical to the new green and digital economies - is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on Thursday, December 9, 2021, its common shares will be listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “SNTA”.



Miguel de la Campa, Chairman of Strategic Minerals stated that “This is an important milestone for the Company and one that we have been working towards for a very long time. We are very proud to have listed our shares on a premier, senior stock exchange like the NEO, which we believe will only enhance Strategic Minerals’ visibility within the financial markets.”

Jaime Perez Branger, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Minerals, commented “We are pleased to be trading on the NEO Exchange and look forward to sharing our story with investors and the capital markets. As the largest producer of tin, tantalum, and niobium combined in the European Union, Strategic Minerals is well-positioned to create and deliver significant long-term value for both stakeholders and shareholders through our sustainable, conflict-free operations. Currently, we are focused on growing production at our Penouta Project in Spain where we expect to commence mining from the open pit by year-end, and developing our other projects.”

Strategic Minerals also announced that it has entered into the following investor relations and marketing arrangements:

an agreement with NATIONAL Public Relations, pursuant to which NATIONAL will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to Strategic Minerals for a twelve-month period. NATIONAL and Strategic Minerals are arm’s length parties and to Strategic Minerals’ knowledge, NATIONAL has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

an agreement with Onyx Capital GmbH, pursuant to which Onyx will provide certain business development, marketing and advertising services to Strategic Minerals for a twelve-month period. Onyx and Strategic Minerals are arm’s length parties and to Strategic Minerals’ knowledge, Onyx holds 1,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants in the capital of Strategic Minerals; additionally, Onyx’s sole compensation under its agreement will be the grant of 500,000 stock options of Strategic Minerals exercisable at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals’ wholly owned subsidiary Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. (“SMS”), is involved in the production, identification, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, predominantly in Spain. SMS hold permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allow the Company to produce and conduct exploration, as well as an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, which allows it to conduct exploration work already underway. Strategic Minerals is the largest producer of tin and tantalum in the European Union and is positioned as a producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum and niobium and is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a “reporting issuer” under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

