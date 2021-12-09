Encompass Expands Parts Support for Lasko to BlueDri®, B-Air® Brands

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it is expanding existing parts support of Lasko Products to include two other portfolio brands.



Encompass is now managing parts supply for Lasko brands BlueDri and B-Air. The deal comes one year after Encompass was tapped to provide parts support for Lasko – a top name in home air heating, cooling and purifying products.

Encompass has implemented comprehensive parts programs for BlueDri’s line of quality air movers, air scrubbers and commercial dehumidifiers, as well as B-Air’s professional janitorial, inflatable, pet drying and restoration equipment. In addition to order fulfillment, Encompass provides parts planning, procurement, inventory management, end user support and more. BlueDri customers primarily comprise water damage restoration professionals and distributors, while B-Air serves both businesses and consumers.

To simplify and streamline online parts research and ordering, Encompass has launched ecommerce portals for both brands: bluedri.encompass.com and b-air.encompass.com. Parts will be warehoused and distributed through Encompass facilities in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and New York.

“It is very gratifying to be expanding our partnership with Lasko just a year after implementing their initial program,” said Encompass Senior Vice President of Business Development Joe Hurley. “We appreciate Lasko’s confidence, and we expect to deliver expert parts support to BlueDri and B-Air customers."

As with all Encompass parts supply chain management (4PL) programs, Hurley said specific performance metrics have been co-developed with Lasko to ensure service levels are met or exceeded. Encompass is measured on such indicators as same day shipments, fill rates, order accuracy, returns processing and more.

“Encompass monitors and reports on all program activity from hourly warehouse picks to calls taken by customer service representatives,” said Hurley. “We are completely transparent with our clients so they can rest assured that their customers are being well served after the sale. Our goal is to provide exceptional service that helps encourage repeat sales.”

Lasko Director of Customer Experience Inger Heller said Encompass has so far achieved exemplary KPIs, resulting in the decision to now initiate 4PL programs for BlueDri and B-Air.

“Over the past year, Encompass has shown they are more than capable of providing the same strong parts support to BlueDri and B-Air customers as they have shown with Lasko.”

B-Air and BlueDri are part of the commercial division of Lasko, a proud American company manufacturing products in the U.S. for the past 115 years. B-Air and BlueDri products are designed for water damage restoration, fire damage remediation and large area air quality. Lasko started as a small shop in Philadelphia in 1906 and now distributes innovative products worldwide. The company has remained committed to its mission to provide consumers a healthier and more comfortable home environment.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and worldwide for 115 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, BlueDri, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, B-Air.com, BlueDri.com, AirKingLimited.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.