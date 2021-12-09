AIM ImmunoTech’s Ampligen Safety Data Presented at Eighth European Scientific Working Group on Influenza

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that safety data on its drug Ampligen was recently presented at the Eighth European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) virtual conference in Salzburg, Austria, on December 4-7, 2021. The conference also included research on COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.



The Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) presented previously announced data from a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapy. A total of 40 healthy subjects received either Ampligen or a placebo in the trial, with the Ampligen given at four escalating dosages across four cohorts, to a maximum level of 1,250 micrograms. The study reported no Severe Adverse Events at any dosage level.

The complete presentation is available on the AIM ImmunoTech website in the events/presentations section.

AIM expects to receive the full study report from CHDR in January 2022.

