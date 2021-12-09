2021 Worldwide Medical Face Mask Industry: Outlook & Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical face mask market is expected to reach USD 5,730.55 million, with a growth rate of 5.73% by 2026.



Market Overview

Medical face masks are primarily used among healthcare professionals. The spread of the COVID-19 worldwide is driving the demand for medical face masks. The surgical face masks, which are disposable principally, are used in the healthcare sector. Increasing patient treatments and surgeries across the globe are driving the demand for medical face masks within the healthcare sector.

The supply chain of the medical face market includes the international network of manufacturers, distributors, and shippers. The medical face masks industry is largely impacted by economic cycles and customer demands. These play a significant role when companies prepare their strategy and develop their plans in the market. China and the US are the largest manufacturers of medical-grade face masks globally. During the pandemic, large face mask production was in the APAC region, especially in China.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:

The inception of 3-d printed medical face masks

The trend of double masking

Introduction of hybrid multiply face mask

Increase in the number of surgeries across the globe

Introduction of innovative face masks

Countries made mandate usage of face masks compulsory

Key Highlights

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 diagnostics are major reasons for the sudden increase in the global medical mask market demand.

North America dominates the global medical face masks market in revenue, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of unit shipments, Europe leads the global face masks industry. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK accounted for the largest share in the European medical face mask market in 2020.

Vendor Analysis

The key players in the global medical face mask industry are Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto, Prestige Ameritech, Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell, 3M, and Owens & Minor.

In the future, new product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2020, Honeywell has added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the medical face mask market?

2. What is the medical face mask market growth?

3. Which segment accounts for the largest medical face mask market share?

4. Who are the key players in the medical face mask industry?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the medical face mask Industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Supply Chain Impact On Medical Face Masks

7.1.2 Price Impact On Medical Grade Face Masks

7.1.3 Covid-19 Vaccination Driving Medical Face Mask Usage

7.1.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Diagnostics



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 3d Printing Of Medical Face Masks

8.2 Trend Of Double Masking

8.3 Introduction Of Hybrid Multi-Ply Face Masks



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Number Of Surgeries Globally

9.2 Introduction Of Innovative Face Masks

9.3 Countries Mandate Compulsory Face Mask Usage



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Threat From Counterfeit Medical Face Masks

10.2 Complications Associated With Medical Face Masks

10.3 High Cost & Supply Shortage Of Raw Materials



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Market By Product

11.2.2 Market By Distribution Channel

11.2.3 Market By End-User

11.2.4 Market By Geography

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Surgical

12.5 2-PLY

12.6 3-PLY

12.7 Others

12.8 Respirator

12.9 N-Series

12.10 R-Series

12.11 P-Series

12.12 Other Respirator Masks



13 Distribution Channel

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 B2B/ Institutional

13.5 Retail

13.6 Online



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Hospitals

14.5 Clinics

14.6 Diagnostic Labs

14.7 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.8 Individuals

14.9 OTHERS



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Geographic Overview

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis

21.2.1 Moldex-Metric

21.2.2 BYD Company

21.2.3 3M

21.2.4 Honeywell

21.2.5 Kimberly-Clark

21.2.6 Prestige Ameritech

21.2.7 Owens & Minor



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix



