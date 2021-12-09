Sera Labs, a Subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical, Consummates Exclusive International Distribution Agreement With Leading Canadian Distributor

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sera Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR) today announced its global expansion into Canada by engaging Northern Response International for the exclusive distribution of the entire plant-based, clean Seratopical Revolution® skin care line, which comprises stellar packaging, affordable price points, a proprietary delivery system and the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador and international icon Nicole Kidman. Northern Response International is one of the leading distributors in Canada and will be selling the line through direct-to-consumer channels and major wholesaler/retailers in the Canadian marketplace, positioning Seratopical Revolution as a masstige line. Northern Response is known for building brands in Canada for some of the biggest U.S. health, wellness and beauty consumer product lines including: ProActiv®, Sonicare® Toothbrush, Meaningful Beauty®, and Beach Body to name a few.



“This collaboration achieves one of our key strategies enabling us to reach new markets and expand Sera Labs' brand portfolio internationally. We are very excited by the partnership with Northern Response and marks the beginning of our initiative to become a global power house brand,” said Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer.

“Our leadership as a Canadian distributor is a result of our years of experience, significant sales force, and a unique understanding of Canadian customers including English and French Canadian,” stated Nicole Andani, VP of International Sales and Marketing for Northern Response International. “This gives us an advantage in building a ‘lifetime brand’ versus just a trend that doesn’t have staying power. We are excited to team up with such a quality masstige brand, spearheaded by a global sensation, Nicole Kidman, and backed by the science of Sera Labs. Seratopical is reinventing the skin care and anti-aging category and breathes new life into an important space, particularly as the pandemic has given us a greater understanding of the increased need for self care.”



About Northern Response International

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Northern Response has been a pioneer in the Canadian market since 1984, building brands and scaling distribution via omni-channel marketing platforms including Live Shopping, TV, Print, Mass + Travel Retail and Online (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon etc.). Richard Stacey, Founder & CEO, has served on the advisory boards of many Industry Organizations and Trade Publications along with Nicole Andani, VP of International Sales and Marketing. Northern Response’s team has built the stakeholder relationships at retail and online necessary to ensure success of brands distributed locally or abroad.

About Sera Labs

Sera Labs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD and clean plant-based products. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names SeraRelief™, SeraTopical™ and SeraLabs™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty and health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers, as well as direct-to-consumer, via online, TV and opt-in subscription orders. For more information visit: Seratopical.com, Seralabshealth.com and follow us on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter, and Facebook. Media contact: press@theseralabs.com.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA and DEA registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

