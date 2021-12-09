Vivos Therapeutics Announces Registration with Health Canada to Manufacture and Sell Sleep Disorder, Snoring and Sleep Apnea Appliances to Canadian Dentists

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced its official registration with Health Canada , a Minister of Health department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health through services and resources. The official registration of Vivos products will aim to provide patients with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for OSA patients, which incorporates clinical screening, medical diagnosis and therapy using Vivos products.



At the core of this development, the Company will offer its comprehensive line of highly effective oral appliances and proprietary clinical protocols to approximately 25,000 dentists across Canada who have millions of patients in search of a solution to sleep related disorders, snoring and OSA.

“With Vivos Therapeutics as an official partner of Health Canada, local dentists will now be able to screen, clinically assess and properly treat patients suffering from OSA through complete and official access to the Vivos System. For years, the demand from Canadian dentists for our revolutionary line of products has been high, and now with this new development we can move aggressively to provide them with the full measure of clinical and practice management education to seamlessly deliver our much-needed products to millions of Canadians suffering from OSA and its related comorbidities,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO.

In connection with this regulatory development, Vivos expects to expand its contract manufacturing presence and capacity in Canada to better serve the needs of Canadian dentists and their patients.

“As lead dentist at Avalon Dental and investigator for a Vivos WCG IRB pediatric clinical trial, I have spent years trying to find an alternative treatment for my patients who suffer from a range of sleep disorders. With the Vivos System, I am finally able to officially prescribe the latest therapeutic protocol and technology that I am confident will improve my patient’s clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Tammarie Heit of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 22,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,350 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology, powered by VivosScore for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company’s collaboration with Candid Care as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

