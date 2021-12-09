Wesana Completes Filing of PCT Patents for Novel Drug Protocols

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company, is pleased to announce that it has filed Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) patent applications towards securing the exclusive rights to protocols, delivery methods and compositions of matter which includes utilizing a high loading dose of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy, coupled with non-hallucinogenic, low maintenance doses of psilocybin with and without other evidence-based therapies (plant medicines, fungi and adaptogens) to treat neurological based conditions.



This PCT application, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization will enable Wesana to file patent applications and seek protection in most major markets throughout the world.

These applications are focused on developing novel therapies to treat symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury (“TBI”), such as depression and anxiety, as well as migraines unrelated to TBI among the general population. Overall, any patent efforts in relation to the foregoing are at the patent application stage.

“Since we began our research at Wesana, our goal remains to find novel therapies to help other sufferers of TBI and mental health challenges find hope through effective healing medicine and therapies,” said Daniel Carcillo, Wesana founder and CEO. “As we continue to develop our process and refine our unique solutions, we want to ensure proper IP protection to be able to provide the most innovative methods for proper treatment. To pass this critical milestone and bring us one step closer to accomplishing this goal is truly thrilling.”

Dr. Mark Wingertzahn, Wesana’s Chief Scientific Officer, added “I am excited for this filing as it serves to further advance Wesana’s proprietary development portfolio.”

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements or information which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including management’s assessment of future plans, operations and performance and statements with respect to the business plan of the Corporation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “potential”, “continue”, “should”, “likely”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made.

Any patent efforts of the Company remain at the application stage and there is no assurance that the Company will file additional patent applications or in what jurisdictions they may be filed, if any. Furthermore, while the PCT application has been filed, there is no assurance that a patent(s) will be granted or will be granted in a form that will be sufficient to protect the Company’s proprietary therapies or protocols or enable it to gain or keep any competitive advantage that it may have.

Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property, changes to patent law, requirements to share intellectual property with service providers, general economic, market and business conditions and other risk factors including those found in the Company’s annual information form dated September 3, 2021 filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and discussed in the Company’s other public filings available on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Keenan Gentry

Email: IR@wesanahealth.com

Phone: 773-236-7972

Media Contacts:

Nick Opich / Fallon Carter

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: Wesana@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1206

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 773-236-7972



