Purple Biotech Appoints Senior Business Development Executive Fabien Sebille as Chief Business Officer

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced the appointment of Fabien Sebille, Ph.D., a senior business development executive with more than 15 years of professional experience in the biotechnology industry, as its Chief Business Officer. Dr. Sebille, who has led a series of licensing deals in oncology over the last four years, will be primarily responsible for business development, including strategic partnering opportunities.

Previously, Dr. Sebille served as Executive Director of Business Development and in different senior business development positions, at Debiopharm International SA, a Swiss-based privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development in oncology and infectious diseases. Earlier in his career, Dr. Sebille led business development activities at the competitiveness cluster Alsace Biovalley in Strasbourg, France, and was co-founder of TcLand Expression (which merged with OSE Immunotherapeutics (Euronext: OSE) in 2016), a biotech company that brought several therapeutics to different stages of clinical development. Prior to that, he served as Technology Transfer Officer at the Technology Transfer Office of the Medical Research Council. Dr. Sebille holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Nantes in France and completed his academic training with a post-doctoral fellowship at Imperial College, London.

“Fabien’s deep scientific background, strong understanding of the biotechnology industry and vast business development experience are ideally suited for the newly created role of Chief Business Officer at Purple Biotech,” said Mr. Gil Efron, Purple Biotech’s President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to Fabien leading our business development activities. As we continue to advance our promising oncology-focused pipeline, led by CM24 and NT219, and look for opportunities to potentially grow our business, Fabien’s expertise will be critical to our corporate strategy and objectives.”

“Purple Biotech is led by an ambitious and committed management team, has developed a promising pipeline and is in a strong financial position. I am thrilled to join the Company at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Dr. Sebille. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Purple Biotech’s future growth initiatives and drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, followed by a dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma in a phase 1/2 study, and an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1b study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE®) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company is also the owner of Consensi®, an FDA-approved fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.purple-biotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

