Global Genome (DNA) Sequencing Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 95 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Genome Sequencing Market By Type (Products and Services), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sanger Sequencing, Non-Sanger's Sequencing, Microarray, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Application (Diagnostic, Research, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Genome Sequencing Market size & share expected to reach to USD 12.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 95 Billion in 2020 in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What Is Genome Sequencing? How Big is Genome Sequencing Market?

Genome sequencing technology helps sequencing the entire genome of an organism in order to identify the order or sequence of the DNA nucleotide or bases which are coded with letters such as As, Cs, Gs, and Ts. The studying of genetics, forensics, biomarkers, personalized medication, and others is now possible through genome sequencing tools. This technology is known to have helped shift from traditional methods to personalized medicines with the help of genomics. Whole-genome sequencing is one of the majorly used tools nowadays.

Industry Major Market Players

Illumina Inc.

BGI

IntegraGen

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Danaher

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Genome Electric Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genome Sequencing Market: Growth Factors

Rising advancements being made in the field of R&D and surging genome mapping programs are projected to drive the global genome sequencing market over the forecast period. Also, the introduction of tools such as Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS) contributes toward the industry growth. Furthermore, the need for disease management, prevention, and treatment coupled with developments in the field of bioinformatics is projected to bolster the market. Most importantly, the current COVID-19 pandemic and demand for new treatments and vaccines provide better opportunities for the global genome sequencing market. The potentials of sequencing encourage various start-ups to invest in the market. However, the high cost and a low number of skilled technicians will restrain the genome sequencing market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 27 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 95 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 20% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Illumina, Inc., BGI, IntegraGen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Danaher, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Others Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The global genome sequencing market is segmented based on type, technology, application, end-user, and regions.

In the global genome sequencing market, the product type segment exhibits the highest market share due to the rising demand for new automated products and software. Furthermore, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment will account for the market growth due to its easy availability and rising demand.

The diagnostic application segment contributes to the largest market share owing to the rising want of NGS for clinical diagnostics and genetic testing which thereby boosts the global genome sequencing market. The research institute category belonging to the end-user segment is expected to hold the highest market share of the global genome sequencing market owing to the strong government support and high investments in the research field.

Regional Dominance:

North America Is Expected To Account For The Largest Market Share

North America accounts for the highest market share in the global genome sequencing market. The increasing popularity of sequencing technologies and the high requirement of personalized medicines in this region drive the market in this region. Additionally, the introduction of Ancestryhealth – a next-generation sequencing technology – helps identify genes associated with the blood disorder, colon cancer, breast cancer, and heart diseases and this is expected to further accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Genome Sequencing Market By Type (Products and Services), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sanger Sequencing, Non-Sanger’s Sequencing, Microarray, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Application (Diagnostic, Research, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/genome-sequencing-market-report

Global Genome Sequencing Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Products Instruments & Software Consumables

Services

Global Genome Sequencing Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sanger Sequencing

Non-Sanger’s Sequencing

Microarray

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Global Genome Sequencing Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Diagnostic

Research

Others

Global Genome Sequencing Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

