Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size [2021-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 9.20 Billion

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size was USD 16.05 billion in 2020. The market is projected to drop from USD 20.05 billion in 2021 to USD 9.20 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of -10.5% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, the coronavirus outbreak was stated as a public health emergency in January 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in several nations has elevated drastically. As per statistical data presented by Worldometer, in May 2021, the U.S. registered the maximum COVID-19 cases across the globe, staying responsible for approximately 96.2% in the North American region.

Industry Development

March 2021: Roche Diagnostics declared the permission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) meant for COVID-19 rapid antigen test that is intended for usage by healthcare experts in point-of-care situations with patients suffering through symptoms of COVID-19.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/covid-19-diagnostics-market-103291





Report Coverage

The report offers a methodical study of these market segments and a detailed assessment of the market overview. A considerate estimation of the present market trends as well as the imminent opportunities are presented in the report. Furthermore, it offers an extensive examination of the regional insights and how they assist in forming the market growth. The report further identifies the crucial players and their important tactics to remain in the leading position in the market for COVID-19 diagnostics.

Segmentation

Based on the product, the market is divided into instruments and reagents & kits. The instruments segment held a leading market share in 2020 on account of the augmented implementation of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analyzers and ELISA instruments to conduct R&D for diagnostics purposes.

On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into PCR, ELISA, LFIA, and others.

In terms of sample type, the market is classified into oropharyngeal & nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, blood, and others.

Based on the setting, the market is branched into lab-based and point of care.

By end-users, the market segments comprise hospitals & clinics, laboratories & diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/covid-19-diagnostics-market-103291





Drivers and Restraints

Unveiling of Inventive Devices to Augment Market Growth

Guarding human lives is the most vital component of the healthcare system during this pandemic situation. The requirement of the hour is to have precise diagnostic processes so as to attain primary treatment. This has directed pharmaceutical as well as medical gadget companies to invest in R&D to present new COVID-19 diagnostics kits and tests.

Large-scale and small-scale companies, as well as startups, are leading novel products for patients and healthcare workers. Therefore, this is expected to bolster the COVID-19 diagnostics market growth as long as the coronavirus exists.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by High Occurrence of COVID-19 Cases

North America held the maximum COVID-19 diagnostics market shares and was worth USD 5.28 billion in 2020. The domination of this region regarding the market share is accredited to the rising occurrence of coronavirus infections and greater testing rates for the identification of the virus.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR owing to the growing frequency of coronavirus infections, pooled with the implementation of advanced technologies to tackle the fatal virus.

The market for COVID-19 diagnostics in Asia Pacific is projected to display strong growth owing to the presentation of advanced testing kits.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/covid-19-diagnostics-market-103291





List of Key Players Covered in the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (Washington D.C, U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany, Europe)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland, Europe)

Quidel Corporation (California, U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (France, Europe)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





Quick Buy - COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103291





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for COVID-19 Diagnosis New Product Launch Prevalence of COVID-19 Disease Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostics Market Overview of Regulatory Scenario Impact on Supply Chain of Diagnostics Amid the Pandemic Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Recent Launches/Developments Pertaining to Mobile/On-site COVID-19 Testing

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Nasal Swab Blood Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Lab-based Point of Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Nasal Swab Blood Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Lab-based Point of Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Nasal Swab Blood Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Lab-based Point of Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Nasal Swab Blood Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Lab-based Point of Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245