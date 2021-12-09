Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; Configuration; Ward and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hospital Mobile mobile X-Ray market was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing awareness about early diagnosis and increasing rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and better patient experience. However, poor reimbursement for diagnostic equipment might hinders the growth of the market.



X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system. It is, mostly used for diagnostic applications. The It is x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, and highly penetrating imaging, as well as and is usually used in high bone content areas. There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. These machines are installed in hospitals, & clinics, and diagnostic centers.



Based on technology , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography. The computed radiography segment held the a largest share of the market in 2019, and the direct radiography segment is expected to register the a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on configuration, the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into fixed arm and rotating arm. In 2019, The the fixed arm segment held the a largest share of the market in 2019.

However, The the rotating arm segment is expected to grow at register a the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. In terms of ward , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into operating theaters, emergency departments, ICU and neonatal ICU, central X-ray departments, premature birth wards, and others. The operating theaters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the emergency departments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



American Heart Association, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Australian Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing this the report on the global hospital mobile X-ray market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Hospital Mobile X-ray- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.1 Expert Opinions



5. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Early Diagnosis and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

5.1.2 Better Patient Experience

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Poor Reimbursement for Diagnostic Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Numbers of Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Algorithms for Superior Imaging

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Computed Radiography

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Computed Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Computed Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)

7.4 Direct Radiography

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Direct Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Direct Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)



8. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Configuration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Share, by Configuration (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Fixed Arm

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Fixed Arm: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Rotating Arm

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Rotating Arm: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Ward

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Share, by Ward, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Operating Theatres

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Operating Theatres: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units): Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Central X-Ray Departments

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Central X-Ray Departments: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Emergency Departments

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Emergency Departments: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Premature Birth Wards

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Premature Birth Wards: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market

11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Organic and Inorganic Developments

12.2.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 SEDECAL

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 SternMed GmbH

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 DMS Imaging

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Carestream Health Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 DELFT IMAGING

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 OR Technology

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



