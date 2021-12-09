E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market Surpass $15,018.9 Mn by 2028 | CAGR 32.3% Says Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 32.3% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 15,018.9 Mn by 2028.



Download Sample Pages Of this report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2841



E-textile and smart clothes monitor the wearer's physical condition. Smart shirts and body suits provide biometric data which includes temperature, heart rate pattern, pulse rate, any physical movement and other vital body information in real time via Bluetooth to the designated apps. Smart textiles offer enhanced performance and functionality for a wide range of applications, including military, healthcare, sporting, and others. Smart clothes fabric are designed to regulate body temperature, reduce wind resistance, and control muscle vibration all of which may improve athletic performance. The development of E-textiles is influenced by the electronics and photonics industries. The combination of sensor arrays and plastic optical fibre (POF) results in smart clothe, is an extension of functional fabrics.

View Table of Content Of this report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/e-textiles-and-smart-clothing-market

Global E-Textiles & Smart Clothing Market Dynamics

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global E-Textiles and smart clothing market include the rising adoption in healthcare and military and increasing demand in sports and fitness industry. Moreover, the rising demand for monitoring body activities through sensors along with growing awareness among individuals regarding fitness is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, high cost associated with product and lacks of awareness about the products are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, data privacy concerns are challenge for the E-Textiles and smart clothing market.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global E-Textiles and smart clothing market. Due to sophisticated lifestyle of people and rising awareness of health & fitness and increasing demand for body monitoring technology, the North America region holds the largest market shares in 2020. Moreover, the presences of various players in this region are propelling the regional growth. Recently, the researchers from the George R Brown School of Engineering lab at Rice University, US have developed conductive nanotube fibers that, when woven into clothing, monitors the heart rate of the wearer.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region are fastest growing region in global E-Textiles and smart clothing market. The rising awareness of smart technology and advance product to improve lifestyle and health are driving the Asia Pacific region in market. Furthermore, the growing medical and healthcare concerns in India and China as a result of excessive pollution and industrial activity are driving the Asia-Pacific E-Textiles and smart clothing market.

Related Reports

Textile market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 1,315.0 Bn by 2027



Functional apparel market size is projected to reach around US$ 550 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027



Market for agro textiles is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 13,699.5 Mn by 2027

Market Segmentation

The product type segment is categorized into upper wear, lower wear, innerwear and others. In 2020, the upper wear dominated the product type segment with the majority share. The upper wear provides the biometric data such as heart rate, muscles activity, moments, breathing rate and volume. Growing demand in end use industry such as military and healthcare as well as sports and fitness industry are propelling the upper wear segment market. Moreover, in Sports, upper wear such as smart shirt, jackets, and vest are used for remote monitoring, detection of accident and injuries, and comfort.

The textile type segment is divided into active smart, passive smart and ultra-smart. In 2020, the active smart segment acquired the maximum share in 2020 and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period 2021 – 2028. Active smart textiles are garments that adapt and change function in response to changes in the external environment or a user input, such as mobility or weather. Outfits for sports, firefighting, defence, and other vocations are made with this type. As a result, the market for active smart fabrics has increased in recent years.

The end-user industry segment further divided into military & defense, fashion & entertainment, healthcare, sports & fitness, mining and others. In 2020, the sport and fitness segment held the largest market shares. High-performance active sportswear boosts performance by monitoring biological functions including pulse, breath, and body temperature, as well as activity-related metrics like speed, distance, time, and calories. The need to avoid sports injuries and improve the performance of athletes is resulting in the growth of the sport and fitness industry in market.

Major Players

Some major players covered in the E-Textiles & Smart Clothing market are AiQ Smart Clothing, Athos, Carre Technologies, Sensoria, Clothing Plus, Cityzen Sciences, Vulpes Electronics, DuPont, Wearable X, Applycon, Toray Industries, Myontec, Myzone, Siren, Owlet and Others.

In January 2018, Dupont announced latest smart clothing technology under a new brand identity – DuPont Intexar. Intexar transforms ordinary fabrics into active, connected, intelligent garments that enable critical biometric data collection including heart rate, breathing rate, form awareness and muscle tension.





In June 2017, Wearable X launched bluetooth-enabled Nadi X yoga pants designed to improve the yogi's form and overall practice by delivering real time feedback about alignment and positioning.

View Complete Table Of Content

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2841

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Website- https://amecoresearch.com/

Our Blogs -

http://globepredict.com

http://www.timestechpharma.com