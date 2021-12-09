Parker McCollum Releases First NFT Fan Club Exclusively With MusicFX

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce its first NFT releases as part of its partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum.



In what has been an amazing week for Parker McCollum, his single “To Be Loved By You” has been named as one of the best songs of 2021 by the New York Times, as well as receiving an overwhelming reaction from fans to the announcement of his Gold Chain Cowboy Club here on MusicFX.

Earlier this week, MusicFX announced that the first 1,000 fans to register their interest in the Gold Chain Cowboy Club will receive priority access to a special signed edition of his premiere MusicFX release – the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card – one of the world’s first ever fan club NFT!

Priority access opens at 12pm PST December 15, 2021, with those who purchase receiving:

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card: Signature Edition

Individually signed and numbered digital membership NFT

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events.



All those who become members will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club contest, where a handful of lucky people could win prizes, all personally selected by Parker McCollum himself.

To register your interest in becoming a member and supporting Parker McCollum, please click here.

Speaking ahead of priority access going live, Parker McCollum said “This is hands down the coolest thing I have ever offered my fans. It’s insane. For my supporters who’ve been with me from the start; I’ve always felt they’ve deserved something special, and this is it – the Gold Chain Cowboy Club is my personal way of thanking them for the love that makes a real difference to me every day.”

“Parker McCollum is one the biggest rising stars in country music right now, and to see him mentioned in the New York Times best songs of 2021 list shows the impact he’s having,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace. “We’re delighted to be working with Parker and delivering our shared innovation through the Gold Chain Cowboy Club at MusicFX.”

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainent entrereneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen ad Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking, to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcom their clients and their partners into their family and as a family they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace please visit www.crownandace.com.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and TCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, pleas visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

