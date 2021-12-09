The Global Marine Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 4.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192434/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the marine coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of shipbuilding industry and increase in marine trading and logistics activities. In addition, the growth of shipbuilding industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The marine coatings market analysis includes the type, chemistry, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The marine coatings market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Anti-corrosive

• Anti-fouling

• Others



By Chemistry

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Others



By Application

• Coastal

• Deepsea

• Containers

• Offshore house

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the production of mechanical parts with an increased lifespan for marineas one of the prime reasons driving the marine coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on marine coatings market covers the following areas:

• Marine coatings market sizing

• Marine coatings market forecast

• Marine coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marine coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the marine coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

