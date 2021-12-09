The Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 756.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256428/?utm_source=GNW

90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircraft, advances in AID technologies, and increased production and procurement of new generation aircraft. In addition, use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market analysis includes the hardware configuration class segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market is segmented as below:

By Hardware Configuration

• Class I/A B C

• Class II/A B C

• Class III/A B C



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased production and procurement of new generation aircraftas one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market sizing

• Commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market forecast

• Commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market vendors that include Airbus SE, Anuvu Operations LLC, Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial aircraft electronic flight bag (EFB) systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256428/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________