Worldwide Skin Graft Industry to 2028 - 3D-printed Skin Grafts Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Graft Thickness, Application, Equipment, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The skin graft market was valued at US$ 985.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,673.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2020 to 2028.



The key factors such as the increasing numbers of burn injuries and rising prevalence of skin cancer and diabetes drive the growth of the skin graft market. However, the high cost of skin grafting procedures and alternatives for skin grafts hinder the market growth.



Skin grafting is a surgery involving the transplantation of skin using various types of skin graft. Skin grafts are also used to treat extensive wounding or trauma and burns. In skin grafting procedure, a small patch of the skin is removed from a patient's body part and attached to or transplanted to the affected area of the body.



The increasing number of burn injuries has pushed healthcare systems to implement burn care programs and management services. For instance, Saudi Arabia has implemented a burn care program under which 17 burn care facilities are distributed across the country. The organizations in the country are actively enforcing burn care treatment to enhance skin grafting. For instance, the Burn Unit and Plastic Surgery Department of Prince Sultan Military Medical City's (PSMMC) burn care services have included a skin grafting program and long-term rehabilitation. Thus, the increasing number of injuries has contributed significantly to the growing demand for skin graft treatments, which is expected to continue during the forecast period leveraging the market's growth.



Based on product, the skin graft market is segmented into autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. In 2020, the autologous segment accounted for the largest share in the market owing to the wide use of autologous grafts for treating burns and wounds.



In terms of application, the skin graft market is segmented into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and other applications. The burns segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



16. Appendix

