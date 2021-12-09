Director/PDMR Shareholding: correction

Oxford Technology VCT
For the avoidance of any doubt, the OXT Director/PDMR Shareholding RNS released on 8 December 2021 was – as the heading of the text implied – for Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc, not Oxford Technology VCT Plc.
Oxford, UNITED KINGDOM
