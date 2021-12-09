CurrencyWorks MusicFX Announces Details of First Parker McCollum NFT Drop

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, today announced further details of the first NFTs being released through its MusicFX.io platform.



MusicFX announced earlier this week that platinum selling country star Parker McCollum was to be the first artist to collaborate with the newly launched partnership, as his single “To Be Loved By You” is named as one of the best songs of 2021 by the New York Times.

It has been previously revealed that the first 1,000 fans to register their interest in the Gold Chain Cowboy Club will receive priority access to a special signed edition of one of the world’s very first fan club NFT, the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card.

Priority access opens at 12pm PST December 15, 2021 with those who purchase receiving:

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card: Signature Edition

Individually signed and numbered digital membership NFT

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events.



Additionally, all those who become members will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club contest.

Speaking ahead of the Black Card NFTs going on sale, Parker McCollum commented: “I’ve wanted to do something special for my fans for a while, especially those who have been with me from the start. MusicFX is allowing me to fulfil that wish.”

“I’m incredibly excited for this launch,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of MusicFX and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “We’re always looking to innovate, and to offer the world’s first fan club NFT shows how we understand the versatility of the technology and how best to leverage that to fit client needs.”

“The response to Parker announcing the Black Card NFT has been overwhelming from his fan base,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this, and I’m looking forward to seeing the wider industry reaction when the NFTs go on sale next week.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to shareholder relations, CurrencyWorks is expanding its team. The Company has agreed to enter into an agreement with Darren Stewart dated effective as of December 10, 2021 (the “Agreement”) for a period of six (6) months commencing on December 10, 2021.

In consideration for the services in helping develop investor relations, outreach and managing inbound inquires, the Company has agreed to pay Darren Stewart an aggregate amount of US$75,000.

The registered contract address and phone number are as follows: #549 Woodbine Blvd. SW, Calgary, AB T2W 4P5, (403) 835-1810.

