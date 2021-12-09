Global Smart Diapers Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Innovation in the Smart Diapers Market Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors), and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart diapers market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Bluetooth Sensors is the largest technology segment of the Smart Diapers market

By technology, the Bluetooth sensors segment accounted for the largest technology share of the smart diapers market. The large share can be attributed to the increase in awareness among the consumers regarding Bluetooth sensors as compared to RFID tags. Also, diapers enhanced with Bluetooth sensors is a fully commercialized product and many major diaper companies have added it to their product portfolios.

Adults is the fastest end-user segment of the smart diapers market

By end-use, the adult segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The rising adoption of smart diapers in developed countries and the increase in the geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive further the demand for smart diapers in adult end-use segment. This high growth can also be attributed due to the adoption of smart diapers in healthcare institutions, clinics, and nursing homes, which positively impacts the market's growth.

Asia Pacific regional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market for these Diapers in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly based on n the developments taking place in the residential and infrastructure industry. The growth of the Asia Pacific smart diapers market is expected to be primarily driven by the aging population. According to the WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the Asian population will be above 65 years old. This is an increase of 11% from the 2010 levels and is expected to generate huge opportunities and propel the demand for the smart diapers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Diapers Market

4.2 Smart Diapers Market, by Region

4.3 North America Smart Diapers Market, by End-Use and Country

4.4 Smart Diapers Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Population & Rapid Urbanization

5.1.1.2 Growing Elderly Population

5.1.1.3 Growing Awareness Toward Personal Hygiene

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Low Penetration in Developing Countries

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising Number of Internet Users

5.1.3.2 Increasing Innovation in the Smart Diapers Market

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 High Cost of Smart Diapers

5.1.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment and Requirement of Product Approvals

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem for Smart Diapers Market

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Insights

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.7.1 US

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 Nordic Countries

5.7.3 China

5.7.4 Japan

5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.8.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Diapers Market

5.9 Case Studies

5.9.1 Low-Cost "Smart" Diaper That Can Notify Caregiver When Diaper is Wet

6 Smart Diapers Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket

6.3 E-Commerce

6.4 Department Store

6.5 Convenience Store

6.6 Retail Pharmacies

7 Smart Diapers Product Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rfid Tags

7.3 Bluetooth Sensors

8 Smart Diapers Market, by End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Babies

8.3 Adults

9 Smart Diapers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

10.2 Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.5.1 Company Technology Footprint

10.5.2 Company End-Use Footprint

10.5.3 Company Region Footprint

10.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Deals

10.6.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Procter & Gamble

11.2 Kimberly-Clark

11.3 Simavita

11.4 Ontex

11.5 Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

11.6 Abena

11.7 Digisense

11.8 Eldersens

11.9 Smardii Inc.

11.10 Sinopulsar

11.11 Wonderkin Co.

11.12 Cvicloud Corporation

11.13 Vandrico Solutions Inc

11.14 Atz Global Co. Ltd.

11.15 Imec

11.16 Shanghai Huayuan Electronic Co. Ltd

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc6gh9