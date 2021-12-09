Indeni Cloudrail Partners With HashiCorp To Enable Continuous Compliance For Infrastructure as Code

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company with a new solution for cloud security analysis, announced it has a new technology partnership with HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software.

Indeni Cloudrail is a tool that analyzes HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise files to help cloud engineers identify security issues in their code, and identify drifts between code and live environments, enabling Continuous Security. The integration between Cloudrail and HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise allows developers to scan infrastructure-as-code files within their GitOps pipelines so they can identify and resolve issues earlier in development.

"We’re seeing a growing demand for cloud teams to secure their codified cloud infrastructure, and to easily integrate such tools into their pipeline as they build their cloud environments,” Cloudrail product manager Charles Kim said. “What makes Cloudrail unique is the tight integration into the GitOps workflow and how it connects the dots across all the resources using graph theory. With our approach, cloud teams identify a small number of code fixes to address their cloud security issues. Our technical integration with HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise allows joint users to take advantage of our advanced security analysis in their existing Terraform workflows”

When a Terraform plan is executed in Terraform Enterprise either manually or triggered by a change in the source code, the plan is built in the new Cloudrail Alternative Worker that sends the Terraform output to Cloudrail for Infrastructure as Code scanning and analysis of the impact of the changes in the overall company cloud infrastructure. Along with analyzing the code, Cloudrail’s Dynamic Analysis feature lets us correlate between the Terraform and cloud environments so that organizations have visibility into multi-cloud configuration drifts.

“We welcome Indeni as a new partner and are excited about the new Cloudrail integration to HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise,” said Asvin Ramesh, Sr. Director, Alliances at HashiCorp. “Our mutual customers will be able to use Cloudrail’s automated security analysis to increase productivity and improve security.”

About Indeni Cloudrail

Indeni Cloudrail is a tool that can run natively in several places of your developer’s workflow. It can run as a command line tool on your workstation, integrated as a step in your CI workflow, and stop pipelines if a security misconfiguration is found in infrastructure-as-code. It also correlates what you have built and what is deployed, giving you multi-cloud drift detection. Cloudrail comes, with several compliance benchmarks out of the box, including CIS, PCI, and HIPPA requirements. To learn more, visit our website .

