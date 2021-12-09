Ahana Cloud for Presto Delivers Deep Integration with AWS Lake Formation Through Participation in Launch Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced Ahana Cloud for Presto’s deep integration with AWS Lake Formation , an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) service that makes it easy to set up a secure data lake, manage security, and provide self-service access to data with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). As an early partner in the launch program, this integration allows data platform teams to quickly set up a secure data lake and run ad hoc analytics on that data lake with Presto, the de facto SQL query engine for data lakes.



Amazon S3 has quickly become the de facto storage for the cloud, widely used as a data lake. As more data is stored in the data lake, query engines like Presto can directly query the data lake for analytics, opening up a broader set of Structured Query Language (SQL) use cases including reporting and dashboarding, data science, and more. Security of all this data is paramount because unlike databases, data lakes do not have built-in security and the same data can be used across multiple compute engines and technologies. This is what AWS Lake Formation solves for.

AWS Lake Formation enables users to set up a secure data lake in days. It simplifies the security on the data lake, allowing users to centrally define security, governance, and auditing policies in one place, reducing the effort in configuring policies across services and providing consistent enforcement and compliance. With this integration, AWS users can integrate Presto natively with AWS Glue, AWS Lake Formation and Amazon S3, seamlessly bringing Presto to their existing AWS stack. In addition to Presto, the launch of the AWS Lake Formation partner program showcases the ability for data platform teams to get unified governance on the data lake for many other compute engines like Apache Spark and ETL-focused managed services in addition to the already supported AWS native services like Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR.

“We are thrilled to announce our work with AWS Lake Formation, allowing AWS Lake Formation users seamless access to Presto on their data lake,” said Dipti Borkar, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at Ahana. “Ahana Cloud for Presto coupled with AWS Lake Formation gives customers the ability to stand up a fully secure data lake with Presto on top in a matter of hours, decreasing time to value without compromising security for today's data platform team. We look forward to opening up even more use cases on the secure data lake with Ahana Cloud for Presto and AWS Lake Formation.”

The Ahana Cloud and AWS Lake Formation integration has already opened up new use cases for customers. One use case centers around making Presto accessible to internal data practitioners like data engineers and data scientists, who can then in turn develop downstream artifacts (e.g. models, dashboards). Another use case is exposing the data platform to external clients, which is how Ahana customer Metropolis is leveraging the integration. In Metropolis’ case, they can provide their external customers transparency into internal operational data and metrics, enabling them to provide an exceptional customer experience.

“Our business relies on providing analytics across a range of data sources for our clients, so it’s critical that we provide both a transparent and secure experience for them,” said El, Lead Data Engineer at Metropolis. “We use Amazon S3 as our data lake and Ahana Cloud for Presto for ad hoc queries on that data lake. Now, with the Ahana and AWS Lake Formation integration, we get even more granular security with data access control that’s easy to configure and native to our AWS stack. This allows us to scale analytics out to our teams without worrying about security concerns.”

Ahana Cloud for Presto on AWS Lake Formation is available today. You can learn more and get started at https://ahana.io/aws-lake-formation .

Supporting Resources:

Read the announcement blog https://ahana.io/blog/announcing-the-ahana-cloud-for-presto-integration-with-aws-lake-formation/

Register for the upcoming webinar https://ahana.io/events/webinars/aws-lake-formation-and-ahana

Learn more about the Ahana and AWS Lake Formation integration https://ahana.io/aws-lake-formation



TWEET THIS: @Ahana Cloud for #Presto delivers deep integration with AWS Lake Formation #OpenSource #Analytics #Cloud https://bit.ly/3Ix9L35

About Ahana

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, offers a managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io