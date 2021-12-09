Resolve Secures $25M as Market for Embedded B2B Buy Now, Pay Later Solutions Catches Fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolve announced today that it has raised an additional $25 million in strategic equity funding to meet rising demand from business-to-business (B2B) companies seeking to simplify their net terms payments and embed B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions into their payment workflows. Launched as a spinout from Affirm in 2019, Resolve previously announced a combined $60 million asset and equity financing in early 2021.



These new funds will be used to further expand its platform and team to serve the growing list of B2B companies using Resolve to facilitate net terms payments overall and throughout their supply chains. The funding round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Initialized Capital, KSD Capital, Haystack VC, Commerce Ventures and Clocktower Ventures.

“The market for simplifying net terms payments and embedding BNPL payment options is exploding as companies work to mitigate the pain of payments caused by overextended and snarled supply chains,” said Chris Tsai, Resolve’s CEO. “With this infusion of funds, we can capitalize on our market leadership position and rapidly scale to serve the many new types of companies looking to offer net terms and BNPL to their business customers, while unlocking cash flow and growing with minimal risk and effort.”

Resolve simplifies and automates the notoriously complex and risk-laden process of billing and purchasing on a credit account. Its digital 30-, 60-, or 90-day net terms-as-a-service and embedded BNPL payment solutions free up B2B sellers and buyers to focus on growing their businesses. Throughout the pandemic, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and their purchasers increasingly turned to Resolve for help modernizing their B2B payment methods and net terms billing workflows.

Increasingly, a wider range of companies have also begun to embrace digital B2B BNPL as an easier, less-risky way to offer net terms to customers who expect to pay later. Further, buyers and sellers are relying on modern, convenient credit options like B2B BNPL to extend payment terms while navigating global supply chain disruptions.

“The demand for embedded B2B payment options with net terms has skyrocketed as businesses must universally cater to customers accustomed to consumer-style payment and credit options, and to a new supply chain reality dominated by extended or delayed delivery times,” said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, principal at Insight Partners. “Resolve provides an elegant, embeddable net terms payment experience that simplifies the complexity of meeting those customer needs with minimal risk and hassle.”

Resolve’s net terms-as-a-service and embedded BNPL platform integrates seamlessly into a B2B company’s existing financial technology stack to facilitate growth, increase sales revenue and optimize cash flow while eliminating risk for the company. This removes the complexity and risk of offering extended payment terms, enabling hassle-free customer billing and payments.

Buyers pay no interest or fees if accounts are repaid within the agreed-upon terms. Merchants receive full payment, less fees, as soon as an order is placed. This automated, embedded approach puts merchants back in control of their customer relationships and cash flow.

