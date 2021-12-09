Reservoir Signs Publishing Deal With Pan-Continental, Instrumental Band Los Bitchos

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a publishing deal with the pan-continental, instrumental band, Los Bitchos.



The London-based band is comprised of Serra Petale (guitar), Augustina Ruiz (keys), Josefine Jonsson (bass) and Nicola Crawshaw (drums). Hailing from all across the globe, each member contributes distinctive musical influences to the group’s self-named genre of “instrumental psychedelic sunshine Cumbia,” a folkloric genre and dance from Colombia. Los Bitchos have been capturing fans and impressing critics with their infectious sound, being dubbed by Ones to Watch as “the party band ready to set your heart ablaze.”

Los Bitchos’ latest single, “Good to Go” was released in November alongside a 1970s game show-inspired music video, which continues the storyline laid out in the video for their debut single, “Las Panteras.” Released in October 2021, “Las Panteras” was praised by Music and Riots as “a disco-funk prowler that sounds like it’s beamed in from another planet.” Both tracks are off the group’s upcoming debut album Let the Festivities Begin!, produced by Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos (who also appears in the “Good to Go” video) and set for release in February 2022 on City Slang. Los Bitchos also plan to extensively tour in the coming year, performing their danceable, entertaining, and truly unique music for audiences everywhere.

On the deal Los Bitchos said, “We are some lucky Bitchos to have the legends at Reservoir onboard for this crazy journey. Many good times ahead!”

Reservoir’s U.K. Head of Creative, Charlie Pinder added, “If Los Bitchos aren’t the perfect antidote to the events of the last two years, then I don’t know what is. They may well be the most refreshingly original, funny, and cool band on the planet, and we are so happy to welcome them to the Reservoir roster.”

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

