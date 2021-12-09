LiVDerm to Host Leaders in Pediatric Dermatology at MOPD’s 30th Anniversary Symposium

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm announced dates for the 2022 Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) symposium, marking its benchmark 30th anniversary. On February 10-11, leaders in pediatric dermatology will gather in Miami Beach, Florida to share knowledge and skills with esteemed colleagues, all with a shared goal of advancing the care and outcomes for children and adolescents with dermatologic conditions.

Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, MOPD founder and 2022 symposium chair, recognizes the significance of this anniversary year when reflecting on the program's educational history. "Our curricula has been so instrumental in pediatric residents learning about dermatology that MOPD partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate pediatricians and fill the knowledge gaps in pediatric dermatology education," says Dr. Schachner.

The 2022 MOPD symposium will continue the tradition of delivering hands-on, interactive sessions addressing best-care practices for the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, management and prevention of a spectrum of disorders affecting pediatric dermatology patients. Newly added topics include the impacts of COVID-19 infection on skin, latest breakthroughs in would healing, specific considerations when caring for pediatric patients with skin of color, and much more.

Attendees will leave the 30th anniversary MOPD symposium with the tools needed to deliver personalized dermatologic treatment to pediatric patients, ultimately providing better outcomes and quality of life for children and adolescents with an array of skin conditions.

Visit LiVDerm’s website to learn more about the agenda, faculty, and venue for the 30th anniversary of MOPD on February 10-11, 2022. https://www.livderm.org/masters-of-pediatric-dermatology-2022/

