SeaChange International Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, December 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



SeaChange management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037

International number: 201-689-8037

Meeting Number: 13725442

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange’s website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV and video advertising technology for operators, content owners and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate and monetize their content. With its unique advertising technology, SeaChange helps to protect existing and to grow new and incremental advertising revenues for both traditional linear TV and streaming services. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

