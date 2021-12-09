GTT Delivers Global SD-WAN for Barry Callebaut to Enhance Performance of Business-Critical Applications

Managed SD-WAN solution improves end-to-end control and application performance, lowers network total cost of ownership and increases global bandwidth by over 77%.





Global deployment to 131 sites in more than 30 countries completed ahead of schedule.

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading chocolate and cocoa food manufacturer, has implemented GTT’s managed SD-WAN service to connect 131 sites in more than 30 countries across 6 continents. The GTT SD-WAN solution integrates VMware SD-WAN1 technology with GTT’s global Tier 1 internet backbone providing private and direct cloud connectivity, enhancing the performance of business-critical applications.

This implementation of GTT’s SD-WAN solution is Barry Callebaut’s fourth-generation wide area network, which entails a transformation from an MPLS-based network to a full-scale SD-WAN deployment. GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution provides Barry Callebaut with enhanced automation and centralized management capabilities for improved end-to-end control and application performance, featuring a low-touch provisioning network platform for increased flexibility. Additionally, the managed SD-WAN solution lowers Barry Callebaut’s network total cost of ownership, while increasing its global bandwidth by over 77%, ensuring a future-proof network. GTT managed the design, configuration, and delivery of the solution across Barry Callebaut’s global footprint, completing the deployment ahead of schedule. The inclusion of GTT’s comprehensive managed services wrapper ensures a consistent global service experience.

“We have chosen GTT for its solid track record of delivering reliable global network solutions and its flexibility, which fits well with the innovative culture at Barry Callebaut,” commented Steven Vandamme, chief information officer at Barry Callebaut. “GTT has provided great support in the design and building of a simplified, agile and efficient network to enable our ‘cloud first’ strategy, which will help improve many facets of our global operation from supply chain management to employee productivity. This SD-WAN solution from GTT helps us to accelerate our digital transformation strategy.”

“We are delighted to support Barry Callebaut’s business objectives with our secure, high-performance global SD-WAN solution,” stated Tom Homer, GTT division president, Europe. “We value the strength of our partnership as we continue to provide solutions that meet Barry Callebaut’s evolving networking needs around the world.”

1VMware and VMware SD-WAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Barry Callebaut

The Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. They are present in one out of four of all chocolate and cocoa products consumed around the world. As a business-to-business company, the Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from global and local food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants and caterers. With over 175 years of chocolate heritage, the Barry Callebaut Group has an unparalleled blend of expertise in cocoa and chocolate. Through its leadership in innovation, it helps its customers grow. Combined with its cost leadership, this makes the Barry Callebaut Group the preferred outsourcing partner of the food industry. www.barry-callebaut.com

