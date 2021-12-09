HTG Announces Major Sales Milestone for HTG Transcriptome Panel

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that it has exceeded $1 million of revenue recognized from sales of its HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) as of November 30, 2021. HTP was launched with commercial availability in the United States and Europe in early August 2021.



A highly versatile technology intended to be used for profiling disease, identifying new drug targets, developing molecular classification tools, and biomarker discovery, HTP is designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the proprietary HTG EdgeSeqTM technology. HTG’s panel reduces sample input requirements, is less sensitive to sample age, and provides faster turnaround times than other, currently available methods. HTP has also been shown to have a higher sample success rate than RNA-Seq for gene expression profiling. Further information regarding HTP’s features and benefits are available in a series of White Papers describing the panel’s feasibility testing, design and development, and verification data since mid-2020 are available here.

“We believe achieving this sales milestone in this relatively brief period of time underscores the tremendous excitement among both pharma and academic customers about the potential of this technology,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Beyond the revenue, we continue to receive outstanding feedback about the panel’s benefits, which include low sample requirements, robustness, ease of workflow and accuracy. We look forward to continued and new collaborations with our customers at the front lines of discovery, leveraging our technology to break new ground across a wide spectrum of research areas.”

Revenue recognized through November 2021 has been generated from just 16% of HTG’s current customer base, with nearly all revenue coming from kits purchased by customers who have previously acquired an HTG EdgeSeq instrument for use in their facilities. In addition, while the majority of participants in HTG’s Early Adopter Program for HTP were academic institutions, approximately 50% of the revenue recognized through November 2021 has been from biopharma customers, highlighting the diversity of customer segments investing in and using this new and exciting product.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

