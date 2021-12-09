Clark Capital Management Group Celebrates its 35-Year Anniversary

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager, celebrates its 35-year anniversary this month amid a historic year of growth for the firm. The firm is comprised of over 120 employees and serves nearly 9,000 advisors.*

Clark Capital was founded in 1986 by Chairman Harry J. Clark who left his role at a wirehouse to start an independent, fee-only business. “I wanted to create a business that put clients first, and product second,” said founder and Chairman Harry Clark, CFP®. “Throughout our history, we’ve always believed that putting clients at the center of portfolio construction can help investors remain committed to their financial plan so they can reach their long-term goals.”

Over the past three and a half decades, Clark Capital has grown to offer advisors and investors a diverse suite of investment strategies designed to deliver successful client outcomes. Despite a challenging environment for asset managers, the firm has experienced record growth in assets, largely driven by organic growth. The firm’s total assets have grown from $3 billion in 2015 to nearly $30 billion today.**

Clark Capital’s success has been recognized within the industry. The firm was named Mid-Size Asset Manager of the Year for two years in a row at the Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards. It has also been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal for three years in a row.

A unique feature of Clark Capital is its independent, employee-owned environment that it has worked hard to create and preserve. The firm’s employee ownership model was implemented in 2017 to honor the passion and commitment of its employees and to foster greater alignment across its stakeholders.

This employee and family-owned culture drives Clark Capital’s mission to help financial advisors and their clients. “For 35 years, we’ve sought to provide advisors and investors with asset management excellence through a variety of markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark, CFA®. “I believe the firm’s growth and longevity are a testament to our employees’ unwavering commitment to advisors and their clients.”

*As of 11/30/2021

**As of 10/31/2021. Includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $28.7 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients. Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*As of October 31, 2021, includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Nominations for the awards are reviewed and evaluated by the specially-appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and by the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The Steering Council and MEC consist of representatives from all segments of the MMI membership. At their sole discretion, the Steering Council and MEC may enlist the support of outside subject matter experts to help review the nominations. The Steering Council and MEC will look for innovative, needle-moving programs and initiatives that measurably advance the investment advisory solutions industry and deliver improved outcomes for financial advisors and investors. After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council and MEC will determine a slate of finalists in each award category. If appropriate, in certain “open” award categories, the Steering Council and MEC may elect to propose separate slates of finalists representing Asset Managers, Wealth Managers, Solutions Providers, etc.

Award winners were determined by a vote of primary contacts at each member firm. These individuals received an online ballot to cast their votes among the finalists.

Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization’s culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization’s rank.

CCM-733