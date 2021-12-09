Abpro Reports Its ABP 310 COVID Antibody Retains Neutralization Activity Against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

Preclinical pseudovirus data and structural modeling shows ABP 310 retains activity and potency against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant mutations

ABP 310 EUA possible as early as 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody therapies, today shared an assessment of its neutralizing antibody candidate, ABP 310’s ability to neutralize the emerging SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. ABP 310 was studied against all currently prevalent and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including Omicron and Delta, and SARS-CoV, in a completed preclinical study. Based on evidence currently available from the study, the mutations in the Omicron variant do not escape binding and neutralization by ABP 310.

The above results suggest that Abpro’s neutralizing antibody, ABP 310, binds to a region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that has not changed over time from SARS-CoV-1, which significantly reduces the risk of becoming ineffective against escape mutants compared to currently approved therapies under emergency use authorization (EUA) and other therapies being developed in the clinic. Based on preclinical pseudovirus data and structural modeling showing that ABP 310 retains activity and potency against Omicron variant mutations, Abpro plans to continue advancing ABP 310 on the path towards EUA approval as early as 2022.

“This is a great initial validation of how our neutralizing antibody therapy can withstand the test of time and diverse geographical origins. We have designed ABP 310 to have the highest possible efficacy and safety for an antibody treatment against all currently prevalent variants and to be future proofed against the variants that are yet to come,” said Ian Chan, chief executive officer of Abpro. “The emergence of another variant that could escape protection from vaccines and current neutralizing antibody therapies underscores the critical need for robust COVID-19 treatments that can withstand an everchanging virus, as SARS-CoV-2 appears to be. We plan to eventually seek EUA approval to help patients with treatments and also remain protected from the ongoing pandemic.”

ABP 310 was isolated from the B cells of convalescent COVID-19 patients and was compared to the expressed sequences of currently approved therapies under EUA in extensive preclinical studies. Antibodies directly isolated from B cells have significant advantages since these have been created by the human immune system, as opposed to ones derived by artificial antibody systems, which have the potential for immunogenicity and other safety issues.

In addition to ABP 310, Abpro is advancing a number of nAbs created by its Diversimmune™ platform that are in various stages of development to help in the global fight against the COVID pandemic.

About Abpro



Abpro Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company located in Woburn, Massachusetts. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro’s DiversImmune™ platform has been used successfully to generate monoclonal antibodies against 300 traditionally difficult targets. The Diversimmune™ platform combines the latest in nano-immunology, next-generation sequencing, advanced engineering and bioinformatics to create next-generation monoclonal antibodies against traditionally difficult targets. The Company has a pipeline of therapies to treat cancer, eye, autoimmune, infectious diseases and other areas. For more information, please visit www.abpro.com .