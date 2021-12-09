Keen Wealth Advisors Supports Angel Flight Central's Wine Flight Gala as Presenting Sponsor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keen Wealth Advisors, an independently owned financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, sponsored the Angel Flight Central Gala on Friday evening, Nov. 5, 2021. The gala, which was held at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center and had 405 seat reservations, is expected to raise over $220,000 to support Angel Flight Central's mission. Angel Flight Central serves people in need by arranging charitable flights for access to healthcare or other humanitarian purposes in the Central American states.

"We are honored to be a part of this wonderful, life-impacting organization. Credit goes to the leadership and many volunteers of Angel Flight Central, as well as my entire team at Keen Wealth Advisors who support me in dedicating time and resources. This is teamwork at its finest." Bill Keen, Founder & CEO Keen Wealth Advisors

Bill Keen, CRPC®, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors, serves as a volunteer pilot and has been on the board of Angel Flight Central for the past three years. As a volunteer for Angel Flight Central, Keen works closely with key personnel in the organization. Keen's wife, Carissa Keen, served as an Event Committee Member. This year, Keen Wealth Advisors took a leading role in supporting the gala as the "presenting sponsor" with a total donation of $30,000.

"We are honored to be a part of this wonderful, life-impacting organization," said Keen. "Credit goes to the leadership and many volunteers of Angel Flight Central, as well as my entire team at Keen Wealth Advisors who support me in dedicating time and resources. This is teamwork at its finest in furthering Angel Flight Central's mission to serve people in need by arranging charitable flights for healthcare or other humanitarian purposes."

"What an honor it was for the Angel Flight Central family to stand beside Keen Wealth Advisors at Wine Flight 2021," said Brendan Sneegas CEO & Executive Director of Angel Flight Central. "Bill and his team have created a bridge to health and hope for those who will call upon AFC for free, long-distance flights for healthcare and other humanitarian needs - and are a beautiful example for other event attendees to follow. We are so humbled and inspired by the genuine compassion displayed by the Keen Wealth Advisors family."

A WORTHY CHARITY, SERVING PATIENTS IN NEED

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for healthcare or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. Originally known as Wings Over Mid-America, Inc., Angel Flight Central was founded in August 1995 with a handful of passionate volunteer pilots hoping to use their flying talents to help a total of two passengers per month. By the end of 2021, Angel Flight Central will have flown over 31,000 flights covering over 10 million charitable miles, helping passengers in need with a base of 1000 pilots and ground volunteers. During 2021, the organization averaged 213 flights a month.

"Keen Wealth Advisors is proud to align ourselves with the Angel Flight Central organization with our time, talent and resources. The help that this organization provides has alleviated the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases this is lifesaving treatment," said Keen.

Matt Wilson promoted to new leadership role at Kansas financial advisory firm

MATT WILSON, CFP® NAMED PRESIDENT

Recently promoted to president of the firm, Matt Wilson, CFP® who also serves as Chief Investment Officer, is responsible for the analysis and allocation of client investment portfolios and serves on the executive leadership team. Wilson also works with clients as one of the firm's most senior financial planners.

Wilson has been instrumental in delivering upon the strategic objectives of Keen Wealth Advisors and has worked side-by-side Bill for nearly two decades. He began working with Bill in 2002 as an intern and progressed to the operations side of the business. He later transitioned with Bill to develop and grow Keen Wealth Advisors and has excelled to his current position. "Matt's dedication to our clients and team has been unsurpassed. There's no one more prepared and capable to take on the role of President at Keen Wealth Advisors. At 52 years old, I have a long runway remaining in my career as Founder and CEO and with Matt in such a crucial leadership position, the future has never been brighter," said Keen.

Wilson has a BA in Accounting/Finance with a Minor in Economics from Rockhurst University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and a financial advisor with nearly 30 years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement" - a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. Furthering his passion for education, Bill authored Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement. The firm also presents retirement planning webinars on a monthly basis for employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis on the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as Forbes, U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

Keen Wealth Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Keen Wealth Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Keen Wealth Advisors unless a client service agreement is in place.

ABOUT ANGEL FLIGHT CENTRAL, INC.

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. The organization has provided help to alleviate the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases, this is lifesaving treatment.

In 2018 Angel Flight Central and the other members of the Air Charity Network were inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame in San Diego as a result of Angel Flight Central's live-saving impact on humanity through Charitable Aviation.

For more information, visit www.angelflightcentral.org.

Media Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

LeesyPalmer@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images











Image 1: Keen Wealth Advisors, an independently owned financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas,









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment