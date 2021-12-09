Bionano Genomics Announces 2022 Symposium Featuring Four Consecutive Days of OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Delivered by 25 Different Customers Across a Wide Range of Genetic Disease and Cancer Applications

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), provider of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and the leading software for genomic data visualization, interpretation and reporting, today announced its 2022 Symposium featuring four consecutive days of OGM presentations delivered by 25 different customers worldwide across a wide range of genetic diseases and cancer applications. The Symposium will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM in constitutional cytogenomics, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and in combination with next-generation sequencing (NGS). Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a scientific poster exhibit within the virtual exhibition hall.



Last year’s Symposium was a landmark event for Bionano, which highlighted the utility of OGM for constitutional and cancer cytogenomics applications with over 4,500 registered attendees. Bionano expects the 2022 Symposium to be more impactful, featuring a broader range of applications being covered and the inclusion of a day of presentations dedicated to demonstrating the benefits of combining OGM and NGS, which can provide a comprehensive analysis of the genome from single-base variants to full chromosomes.

“At Bionano, we are working to transform the way the world sees the genome,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Symposium is our platform for the community of OGM users to describe its utility and how it can be integrated with other genome analysis tools to reveal more answers for genetic disease and cancer research applications. We are impressed with the progress that this community has made in applying OGM in their institutions and spreading the word of its potential value in clinical and translational research.”

“Since Symposium was last held, we believe our customers around the world have made tremendous progress with the implementation of our Saphr system across a broad range of clinical research applications for consolidating traditional cytogenetics workflows to OGM as well as demonstrating its utility in combination with NGS,” said Alka Chaubey, FACMG, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Bionano. “Symposium attendees have an opportunity to learn from their peers and we will continue to provide our customers with the training, education and services to support our goal of making OGM the standard of care.”

Each session of Symposium will start at 8:00 am PST and will last approximately 5 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is an overview of the presentation topics for each day of the event.

Monday, January 10: Constitutional Cytogenomics

Seven speakers from around the world will present their experiences using the Saphyr system for OGM to analyze the genomes of patients with a genetic disease and will discuss study results on prenatal testing, infertility and a wide variety of constitutional genetic disorders.

Tuesday, January 11: Hematologic Malignancies

Leading experts studying genomic variants involved in heme malignancies will share their use of OGM and study results pertaining to Myelodysplastic syndromes, adult and pediatric B-ALL and CLL leukemias and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Wednesday, January 12: Solid Tumors

Scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in the United States and Europe will discuss their use of Saphyr to assess genomic aberrations in a wide range of solid tumors.

Thursday, January 13: OGM + NGS

Presentations will center on discovery and clinical research data, demonstrating that the combination of sequencing with NGS and mapping with OGM can reveal more answers in genetic diseases and cancer research.

Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at https://www.labroots.com/ms/virtual-event/bngo2022

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ability and utility of OGM and Saphyr to analyze genomes and reveal answers in genetic disease and cancer research, and the potential for OGM to become the standard of care. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; failure of future study results to support those demonstrated during the presentations referenced in this press release; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com



Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com



Media Relations:

Michael Sullivan

Seismic

+1 (503) 799-7520

michael@teamseismic.com



