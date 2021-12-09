Ambassador Cloud Advances Developer-first Kubernetes with Free Plan and Faster Cloud Native Workflow

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the newest release of Ambassador Cloud . Built on leading open source CNCF projects Telepresence, Argo, Helm, and Emissary-ingress, Ambassador Cloud is now accessible to every developer as a free self-service offering. It also includes new features that reduce complexities of Kubernetes adoption to empower every developer to code and ship apps faster and with confidence. Any developer can start using Ambassador Cloud for free (no credit card required) and upgrade to a paid plan for as little as $5 per month.



“Kubernetes is the de facto technology that individual developers and developer teams leverage to manage and deliver cloud native applications at scale,” said Richard Li, Founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. “We’re committed to improving the cloud native developer experience and delivering features that address challenges that developers face as part of our mission to accelerate Kubernetes adoption. That’s why we’ve made the newest release of Ambassador Cloud more accessible and easier and faster for all developers to code a change, ship it, and run it in production in mere minutes.”

Setting up a productive development workflow for Kubernetes can be challenging. Additionally, keeping local development up-to-date as other microservices are updated results in an enormous amount of toil. Ambassador Cloud eliminates these complexities by making it possible for developers to deploy a private, infinitely scalable and low maintenance development environment with a few simple clicks. Developers can take a self-service approach to building and testing applications using a productive developer environment and safely ship code into production. It also detects configuration and code changes early so you can ship with confidence.

Ambassador Cloud includes a number of new features, including:

Unlimited application environments. New support for an unlimited number of environments, each consisting of one or more Kubernetes namespaces. Developers are no longer limited to just development, staging and production.

New support for an unlimited number of environments, each consisting of one or more Kubernetes namespaces. Developers are no longer limited to just development, staging and production. Drag-and-drop workflow. With an easy drag-and-drop interface, developers can configure code flow preferences from a local development environment, to a shared test environment, or to multiple different production environments.

With an easy drag-and-drop interface, developers can configure code flow preferences from a local development environment, to a shared test environment, or to multiple different production environments. Edge Stack and Emissary-ingress 2.1. The 2x series of the company’s popular ingress controller and API Gateway integrates natively with GitOps workflow and includes UX. A simple upgrade path is now available for users not already on the newest versions.

The 2x series of the company’s popular ingress controller and API Gateway integrates natively with GitOps workflow and includes UX. A simple upgrade path is now available for users not already on the newest versions. Helm support. New support for canary releases if developers are using Helm charts to manage your Kubernetes deployments.

New support for canary releases if developers are using Helm charts to manage your Kubernetes deployments. Argo integration . Now generally available, Ambassador Labs integrates with existing CI/CD workflows to automatically generate the necessary YAML needed for Argo Rollouts to initiate and manage canary releases.

. Now generally available, Ambassador Labs integrates with existing CI/CD workflows to automatically generate the necessary YAML needed for Argo Rollouts to initiate and manage canary releases. Faster on-boarding process. New Quick Start single-sign-on wizard for cloud users makes it easy for individual developers and extended team members to set up a dev environment for Kubernetes in a few minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The latest release of Ambassador Cloud is available today and free to use for one Kubertnetes namespace. Additional namespaces can be purchased with a credit card for as little as $5 per month.



About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

