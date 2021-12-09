Stryker declares a $0.695 per share quarterly dividend

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share payable January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.3% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

“Despite a challenging environment, we continue to deliver strong sales growth and drive solid financial results, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, we are raising our dividend 10.3%,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

