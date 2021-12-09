Tacombi Raises $27.5M in Funding Round Led by Enlightened Hospitality Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacombi, a food and beverage brand focused on connecting people to Mexico, today announced it has raised $27.5M to support Tacombi’s mission of sharing Mexican culture through exceptional hospitality and experiences at its taquerias, consumer products, and technology. The funding round was led by Enlightened Hospitality Investments, the growth equity fund affiliated with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG ) . Additional investors include Mexican firms Capital Mazapil and Rodina, a private investment firm and family office led by Andres and Felipe Chico, as well as Gary Hirshberg, Co-Founder and former CEO of Stonyfield Farm, who will also join Tacombi’s Board of Directors.



Launched as a taco stand on the beach in Mexico in 2006, Tacombi has grown to 13 locations in New York, Miami and Washington D.C., with several under development across existing and new markets. Tacombi’s neighborhood taquerias are limited-service restaurants that offer tacos, ice-cold beer, cocktails, and juices in unexpected, lively settings. The brand emerged from the pandemic stronger, already returning to growth versus 2019, with a rapidly expanding dine-out and delivery business, including outsized growth on Tacombi.com and the company’s mobile app.

Tacombi’s first consumer packaged goods brand, Vista Hermosa, was created when the team couldn’t find tortillas that met their standards of authenticity, quality, and freshness for their taquerias and started making their own. Today the brand’s corn and flour tortillas and tortilla chips (“Totopos”) are sold in 800 stores, including three regions of Whole Foods Market, Bristol Farms, online retailers like Fresh Direct, and an expanding list of Natural & Specialty Grocery Stores. Tacombi also sells proprietary brand Lupita, a line of juices and sodas, for purchase in its taquerias.

“Since meeting Danny Meyer a few years ago, I’ve appreciated his thought partnership as we’ve continued to build our omni-channel business and taken steps to prepare Tacombi to scale into a global brand,” said Dario Wolos, founder and CEO of Tacombi. “With the EHI team’s expertise in international brand expansion and the support of all of our investors, we’re excited to share Mexican food and culture through our taquerias, products, and technology as we enter this next phase of growth.”

The proceeds from this funding round will be used to scale Tacombi as a powerful omni-channel platform, doubling down on its three channel approach and targeting the $67B market for Mexican food. It will allow Tacombi to grow its taqueria footprint across multiple restaurant formats and accelerate its CPG business, including launching into new categories so that consumers can experience authentic Mexican food that’s simple and high quality in their homes. Over the next five years, the company plans to reach at least 75 taquerias across multiple restaurant formats, while rolling out its CPG products and innovation to retailers across the United States. Tacombi will build on its digital sales momentum by developing and integrating technology that will enable more efficiencies and enhance consumer and employee experiences.

“Dario Wolos founded and leads the kind of beloved brand, winning business and enlightened team-first culture that beautifully aligns with our mission at Enlightened Hospitality Investments,” said Danny Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Enlightened Hospitality Investments and Chairman & CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group. “And of course we love the authentic food and drink, a loving expression of Dario’s desire to authentically share his love for Mexican hospitality with a broader American audience. Tacombi is building an incredibly dynamic business, solidly positioned for growth both with its bustling taquerias and exceptional line of quality packaged foods.”

As Tacombi continues to grow, it remains committed to investing in its non-profit organization, The Tacombi Foundation. With the mission of advancing Mexican communities through education and food accessibility, the Foundation fights food insecurity with the Tacombi Community Kitchen program, which uses Tacombi kitchens to prepare and distribute 4,000 wholesome Mexican meals to people who need them every week. Started during the COVID-19 outbreak and with nearly 250,000 meals given to date, The Tacombi Foundation intends to extend this program for the long-term.

Tacombi was advised by its legal counsel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, in connection with the funding round.

Tacombi began its journey in 2006 as a taco-serving bus on the sands of the Yucatán and now operates 13 taquerias across New York City, Miami, FL and the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Drawing on the rich culinary traditions across distinct regions of Mexico, its menu offers a variety of authentic taco recipes alongside traditional Mexican bites and beverages. With the opening of its first New York City location in 2010, Tacombi crafted its own line of fresh tortilla products under the brand Vista Hermosa that are made from scratch daily for use in its taquerias. Vista Hermosa now includes corn tortillas, flour tortillas and tortilla chips (“Totopos”) and are sold in the taquerias and in retail in 800 stores. As Tacombi opens kitchens in new cities, each new taqueria is participating in growing The Tacombi Foundation’s impact, with a mission to advance Mexican communities through education and food accessibility. As part of the foundation, The Tacombi Community Kitchen provides local food relief for families and neighbors in need by donating thousands of meals made at each taqueria kitchen.

Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) is a value-added strategic investor formed to leverage the brands, businesses and team of Union Square Hospitality Group to identify growth potential and investment opportunities in both internal and outside ventures. EHI partners with portfolio companies to provide strategic direction, operational experience, increased visibility and access to relationships, resulting in significant value creation for all stakeholders. For additional information on Enlightened Hospitality Investments, please visit www.ehi.fund .

