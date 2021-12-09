Beverage Packaging Market Expected Worth USD 177.04 Billion by 2026 | Global Beverage Packaging Industry Share, Size, Trends, Outlook and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 177.04 Billion by 2026 on account of the rising adoption of inexpensive and lightweight packaging materials in the food and beverage industry. Beverage packaging can be utilized for a variety of products such as water, beer, soft drinks, spirits, coffee, wine, sports drinks, energy drinks, dairy products, juice, hard drinks, and others. As per the needs of consumers, they can be packaged in various shapes and sizes. Materials used for beverage packaging include plastics, metal, and glass. Fortune Business Insights™ offers an in-depth analysis of the market and its significant growth trajectories in their recently published report. As per the report, the market value was USD 123.39 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.

List of Players operating in the Beverage Packaging Market include:

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Toyo Seikan

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

Bemis

Ardagh Group

Amcor

Berlin Packaging

WestPack

Tetra Laval

Saint Gobain

Crown Holdings

Novio Packaging Group

Others

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report is based on a thorough analysis of the market and factors boosting, repelling, obstructing, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market, a list of leading segments, and their attributed factors. The report also throws light on the competitive landscape of the market, a list of key players, and their key strategies adopted to earn the lion’s share in the market. Besides this, the report talks about the significant industry developments of the market, current beverage packaging market trends, and other interesting insights into the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Carbonated Drinks will Propel Market

Rapid modernization and urbanization and the rising popularity of on-the-go food and drinks have propelled the beverage packaging market growth. Ban on the use of plastic and the current trend of using bio-degradable packaging products has increased the demand for other beverage packaging products such as metal cans, glass bottles, and others, thereby boosting the market. Furthermore, the increasing tax imposed on sugar drinks has propelled the demand for carbonated drinks, ultimately driving the market for beverage packaging.

However, the high price of materials such as glass and metals used for making beverage packaging products may cause the market to face rough waters. Nevertheless, the use of recyclable aluminum cans for packaging liquids are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Regional Segmentation:

The Asia Pacific, followed by North America will Dominate Market with Large Production Units

Based on geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific is holding the dominant beverage packaging market share on account of the rapid urbanization demanding packaged beverage products and significant support from emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and China. On the other side, the ban on plastic by many countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea has propelled the demand for other packaging materials such as non-degradable bags, glass bottles, and others. Despite this ban, Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the markets in Europe, North America, and other regions will also witness significant growth in the coming years, with North America holding the second position in the market. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of bottled water, dairy products, energy drinks, juice, spirit and wine, and other beverage products, and a large number of production of packaging materials for beverage items.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Expansion of Geographical Presence will Help Earn High Revenue

Major beverage packaging market size manufacturers are engaging in company collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures for expanding their product portfolio into various geographies. Since the competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players, collaborative efforts will help companies compete for the top position in the market and attract high beverage packaging market revenue in the coming years. Besides this, players are also investing in the development and production of new technologies to gain core competency in both international and domestic markets.

