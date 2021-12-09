Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society (APVRS) Congress

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Suber Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS, Founder and CEO of the Retina Center of Ohio, will present safety and efficacy data from Outlook Therapeutics’ Phase 3 pivotal NORSE TWO trial evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, for use in wet AMD. The presentation will take place virtually at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society (APVRS) Congress on December 10, 2021 at 11:20 – 11:30 PM ET (December 11, 2021 at 12:20 – 12:30 PM HKT).



“It is exciting to see the success of the NORSE TWO trial,” said Dr. Huang. “The clinical results from NORSE TWO were highly significant and move Outlook Therapeutics one step closer towards providing patients and retina specialists with the first on-label ophthalmic bevacizumab. If approved, ONS-5010 will avoid the potentially serious adverse events associated with off-label repackaged IV bevacizumab from compounding pharmacies.”

Details for the special plenary session presentation are as follows:

Safety and Efficacy Results of ONS-5010 – An Ophthalmic Bevacizumab from a Phase 3 Study of Monthly Intravitreal ONS-5010 in Subjects with Wet AMD (NORSE TWO)

Presenter: Suber S. Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS

Session: Plenary Session, 0087

Date and time: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:20 – 11:30 PM ET (Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:20 – 12:30 PM HKT)

For more information and to register for this event, please visit APVRS 2021.

About Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society

The Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society (APVRS) is the premier retina subspecialty organization and one of six subspecialty organizations and 29 member organizations that comprise the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology. Serving a regional population of 4.5 billion individuals, the goals of the APVRS are to develop the vitreoretinal subspecialty in the Asia-Pacific region, to share vitreoretinal skills and knowledge with ophthalmologists, and to promote and disseminate knowledge of vitreoretinal diseases, eye care and eye health issues to the general public.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

