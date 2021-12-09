Lignan Market Size to Surpass US$ 642.4 Mn by 2028 | CAGR 7.1% Stats by Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for herbal products over synthetic drugs and the growing trend in food and beverage industry, the factors like these drive the market growth. There are some plants which posses certain anti-oxidant activities making them medicinal in nature; these plants are also known as herbal plants. These plants and plant extracts are effective on various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer, etc. The anti-oxidant activities of the herbal medicines are also effective in reducing the toxicities of toxic agents or other drugs.



Lignan Market Size 2021-2028 (USD Million)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 CAGR 397.1 422.1 449.6 480.4 514.5 552.8 595.4 642.4 7.1%

Download Sample Pages of this report -

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2842

Global Lignan Market Dynamics

About 8% of hospital admissions in the United States of America are due to the adverse or side effects of the synthetic drugs causing approximately 100,000 deaths due to these toxicities every year; whereas deaths and hospitalization by herbs are rare and hard to find. Even, the National Poison Control Center of the United States does not have the category for any adverse or side effects due to herbal medicines in their database. Hence, people believe that the plant-based remedies are free from undesirable side effects and therefore people are inclined to switch to the herbal medicines over synthetic drugs. Oral dietary supplements have gained traction in the market due to growing health and fitness awareness and overall healthy lifestyle. Dietary supplements have gain humungous popularity due to COVID-19 pandemic as being healthy and fit is now required more than ever. Lignan rich supplements act by strengthening gastrointestinal health and gut conditions, thereby strengthening the overall immune system of an individual. In the upcoming years the growing demand for lignan based dietary supplements is anticipated to augment the segment growth.

Report Summary - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/lignan-market

Food and Beverages Segment held the largest market

High demand for lignin rich products for producing cereals and grains for breakfast and energy bars to snack on-the-go is projected to drive the market for food and beverages market. Manufacturer’s bakery products are using flaxseed powders (a high source of lignin) to improved the essentials contents of fiber, linolic acid and folate in the bakery products is again boosting the market. These factors drive the food and beverages segment in the lignan market.

The market for lignan based cosmetics products is also increasing due to the key cosmetic players of the market are using the plant-based lignans in their products such as shampoos, moisturizers and anti-aging lotions and creams as they aid in treating and preventing the skin dryness, dullness, rough skin and also helps in softening and moisturizing the skin.

Regional Stance

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global lignan market in 2020. Rising demand for food with high nutritious as well overall health benefits is driving the market for lignans in the region. Asia Pacific is witnessing growth in the number of fitness enthusiasts and working population who tend to spend more in the healthy food. Countries such as India and China are driving the demand for lignin in the region. Growing urbanization in the working population of United States and Canada has boosted the sales for functional food in North America.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2842

Major Players

The companies which manufacture the functional food and beverages products from the lignan content are emphasizing on launching new products and solutions by modestly reducing the R & D budgets. The companies are also giving attention to the systematic approaches to the investment/divestment, strengthening the long term contracts, carefully launching the marketing strategies, and constantly giving attention to the lignan market trends. For instance, on July 18, 2018, Prairie Tide announced the launch of their new product line featuring the best flax based products on the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Biogin Biochemicals Co. Ltd., FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., Kingherbs, SPI Pharma, Naturalin Bio-resources co.ltd., Plamed Green Science Group, Hebie Xinquidian Biotechnology co. ltd., Prairie Tide Diversified Inc., TSKG Products, LLC, Xi’an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co. Ltd.

View Complete Table Of Content

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2842

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Website- https://amecoresearch.com

Our Blogs -

http://globepredict.com

http://www.timestechpharma.com