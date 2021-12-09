The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Joined With State Community Banking Associations Nationwide to Offer Access to Bankers Helping Bankers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), through its business services subsidiary, Community BancService Corporation, Inc. (CBSC), announces today that it has agreed to join with state community banking associations nationwide to offer its members exclusive access to Bankers Helping Bankers, a bankers-only network designed to foster education and collaboration.

Through data tools and dynamic user groups, Bankers Helping Bankers provides community bankers with a knowledge base focused on bank technology and emerging fintech companies, as well as hot topics such as cryptocurrencies, banking as a service (BaaS) and direct digital banking.

"Bankers Helping Bankers is about community bankers coming together to address their shared challenges, operate more efficiently, and discover new sources of business opportunities," said Kraig Lounsberry, CBAI president and CEO. "The network resembles CBAI's popular CEO Forums on steroids. Peer groups are not limited to in-state and can include bankers from anywhere in the nation and are organized based on common technology stacks, asset size and demographics."

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) partnered with Austin, Texas-based FedFis to bring the idea for Bankers Helping Bankers to life. "The future of community banking depends on their collaboration. For decades, banking associations have offered the means of collaboration for bankers relying primarily on face-to-face gatherings. But those means are no longer enough because the profession is changing too quickly. Bankers Helping Bankers is the next iteration of the traditional value proposition of associations - the promise that working together we can accomplish more than working alone," said IBAT President and CEO Christopher Williston.

About CBAI

One of the largest state banking associations in the nation, Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), is a professional trade association representing nearly 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts and their 880 Illinois bank branches. Its members have nearly $80 billion in assets and employ approximately 17,000 individuals. CBAI, headquartered in Springfield, was founded in 1974 to exclusively represent and serve the community-banking profession.

About IBAT

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT), represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 2,000 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texas, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $27 million to $39 billion, with combined assets statewide of nearly $256 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

About FedFis

FedFis provides financial institutions fintech data analytics and a strategy system that tracks financial, M&A and vendor data (including technology vendors) on every bank and credit union in the United States. FedFis is committed to "truth in banking," by helping community bankers understand which products and services best pair with their existing technology to drive the strategic outcomes for which they strive. They are first and foremost a family business of precisionists - fifth-generation bankers and technology experts with incredible depth and passion for the banking industry.

