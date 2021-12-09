GTX Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for New Patent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in the field of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment, announced today it has received a notice of allowance for a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This will be the 4th utility patent in the GPS SmartSole family and will cover various ways to design, protect and manufacture a GPS device inside an insole including the inductive charging unit. The patent has 20 claims, 2 of which are independent and open continuation for further expansion.



“Having 4 patents granted on the insole, and more patents expected through divisional applications, demonstrates the number of technological challenges GTX overcame to make a water-resistant insole with a global tracking device, that can be charged inductively a commercial reality,” said Larry Henneman, Patent Counsel for GTX Corp.

“This additional patent is very timely given the upcoming launch of our new 4G Cat M1 GPS SmartSole, and we are excited to add our 4th patent to the GPS SmartSole IP family,” said Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director.

“GTX’s patent portfolio highlights our value proposition as we continue to expand the IP of our wearable technology platform by leveraging the open continuation from our already issued patents. While our ongoing investment in IP demonstrates GTX’s commitment to further enhance our competitive barriers to the market, it also helps strengthen our overall value in the wearable tech industry,” said Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment "PPE". GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company, which owns, and licenses an extensive IP portfolio, is a U.S. military contractor and GSA contract approved supplier.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

