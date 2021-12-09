Major Legal Association Summons Hawksearch to Power their Revenue Strategy with Unbound

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their newest Hawksearch product has been chosen by one of the most established legal associations and long-time Unbound customer.



Bridgeline added Hawksearch to their portfolio this year to drive more value for their Unbound customers. The internationally recognized legal association, a premier customer that has used Unbound to drive revenue for more than 5 years, has decided to extend their Unbound integration with Hawksearch for its ability to organize content, faceted navigation, and AI-powered relevant recommendations.

Unbound, an original Bridgeline product, is an ideal platform for franchise, eCommerce, and large-scale corporations to enhance user experience and boost revenue. Hawksearch is an AI-powered site search software that increases online conversion to drive even more revenue by helping customers find the right products for their needs on eCommerce sites powered by Unbound and other platforms.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “Bridgeline has made multiple acquisitions this year that bring new products to its customer base to help them drive online revenue. We are excited to see such great demand from our Unbound customers for Hawksearch.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com