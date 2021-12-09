The Global Glass Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 3.79 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Fiber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176097/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for glass fibers in construction and rsing demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry. In addition, increasing demand for glass fibers in construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glass fiber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Construction

• Transportation

• Consumer products

• Wind turbines

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in electronics sectoras one of the prime reasons driving the glass fiber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass fiber market covers the following areas:

• Glass fiber market sizing

• Glass fiber market forecast

• Glass fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass fiber market vendors that include AGY Holding Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, LANXESS AG, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, and Taishan Fiberglass Inc. Also, the glass fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

