WisdomTree Launches Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) on the CBOE. WTAI is a passively managed ETF that seeks to track the price and performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index (WAII). WTAI has an expense ratio of 0.45%.



“Advancements in technology, dating back to the mid 1900’s, supported the development of the AI solutions that now impact all facets of our daily lives -- and AI will continue playing a large role in our lives going forward,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. “We believe that the WisdomTree’s Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, which allocates to specific companies involved in targeted AI categories, is built for investors looking to include a more unique and differentiated approach to AI in their portfolios.”

WTAI seeks to track the performance of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index, which identifies companies that are primarily involved in the investment theme of AI and Innovation.

WTAI: What’s Under the Hood?

With diversified exposure that seeks to identify the fastest growing companies and most exciting opportunities in the AI value chain, WTAI can be an option within a portfolio’s growth allocation and focuses on AI technology in the following categories:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, call 866.909.9473 or visit wisdomtree.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund invests in companies primarily involved in the investment themes of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. Companies engaged in AI typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies are also heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights. Additionally, AI companies typically invest significant amounts of spending on research and development, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced by these companies will be successful. Companies that are capitalizing on innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not be successful. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. The composition of the Index is governed by an Index Committee, and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate.

1 Artificial Intelligence: computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

