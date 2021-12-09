Datasea Assists ZTO with China’s First Delivery Order Placement through 5G Messaging Services

BEIJING, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS, the "Company"), a digital technology company engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") had assisted ZTO Express ("ZTO"), one of the leading express delivery companies in China, with China's first delivery order placement through 5G messaging services. The order marked the readiness for commercial use of the 5G messaging services Datasea developed for ZTO. Datasea has sent out 5 million 5G messages to customers in Jiangsu Province since the pilot service launch.



In June, Shuhai Zhangxun obtained authorization from ZTO to create 5G messaging templates for ZTO based on the express industry service features and unify essential customer services in a single view. Since then, Shuhai Zhangxun has created 5G messaging templates to serve ZTO's corporate customers with value-added services and retail customers with logistics express services. By enabling users to create and track shipments, calculate shipping rates, and complete the transaction through mobile messaging with functions like Chabot interaction and speech semantic recognition, the 5G messaging services make the delivery placement and management experience more user-friendly.

"Datasea has been diligently working on introducing 5G messaging for express companies in China, and the operation results are solid, said Datasea COO, Zhixin Liu, "By being a pioneer in developing 5G messaging applications for express companies and completing China's first delivery order placement through 5G messaging services, Datasea hopes to secure a competitive advantage in the industry. We'll keep expanding our 5G messaging templates used for different industries, and look forward to helping more companies make great use of 5G technologies to enhance communication efficiency."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

