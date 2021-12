System1’s MapQuest Agrees to Acquire RoadWarrior to Increase Footprint in Subscription Services & Route Planning

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1, owners of MapQuest, one of the original consumer mapping services, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire RoadWarrior , a subscription app focused on route planning for today’s ever-growing gig economy drivers. The acquisition will enable System1 to continue expanding the breadth of their subscription offerings, while delivering more robust route planning product features to MapQuest’s users.



“There are strong synergies between the RoadWarrior and MapQuest products,” said John Chipouras, General Manager at MapQuest. “In-market commercial route-planning tools currently fail to provide integrated navigation. The RoadWarrior acquisition will enable MapQuest to bring a custom navigation and route optimization experience within a single offering.”

RoadWarrior’s subscription app, developed and enhanced over the last ten years, leverages proprietary algorithms to streamline complex routing problems faced by delivery drivers who have complicated multi-stop route itineraries. In addition to traffic, the RoadWarrior app factors drop-off priorities, school zones, tolls, one-way trips and more while delivering an optimized route. The RoadWarrior app also offers additional functionality for fleet managers with tools that include driver management, route assigning and progress tracking.

System1’s expertise in customer acquisition will help to grow RoadWarrior’s subscriber base even further, especially among MapQuest’s current users who seek a more feature-rich experience.

“MapQuest is a great product with incredibly loyal users, and we are excited to offer professional and optimized route planning to gig economy drivers,” said Michael Blend, CEO of System1, owner of MapQuest. “In addition, subscription products are an important part of System1’s growth strategy, and RoadWarrior is the next of many future subscription services that will benefit from the strength of our RAMP customer acquisition platform.”

In June 2021, System1 announced plans to list on the NYSE through a business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TREB), which also includes the acquisition of Protected.net Group. Upon the closing of the business combination with Trebia, expected in early 2022, the parent company will be known as System1, Inc. and will trade under the new ticker symbol "SST." For more information about the transaction, please visit the Investor Relations section of the System1 website at https://ir.system1.com/overview/.

The transaction is conditioned on the completion of System1’s de-SPAC process with Trebia Acquisition Corp., among other customary closing conditions.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omni-channel and omni-vertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners.

For more information, visit www.system1.com.

About Trebia Acquisition Corp.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more business entities. The company was founded by William P. Foley, II and Frank R. Martire, Jr. on February 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

For more information, visit www.trebiaacqcorp.com.

