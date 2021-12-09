Plains All American Announces Officer Promotion

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American -- In connection with the company's long-term succession plans, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced that Robert Nobles (51), currently Senior Director Terminals Mid-Continent has been promoted to Vice President US Facilities and Rail.



“Robert has assumed roles of increasing responsibility in his 20 years at Plains and has played a vital role in growing our Mid-Continent facilities to a leadership position in the industry," stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. "Robert’s promotion reflects our continued efforts in succession planning to broaden and deepen our leadership team, and we have full confidence in his ability to help us progress and improve."

About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plainsallamerican.com.