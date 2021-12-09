Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on MB-106, a Potential Treatment for B-Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Webinar to be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on MB-106, the Company’s CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (“B-NHLs”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”) and a physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, who will discuss updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MB-106 for patients with relapsed or refractory B-NHLs and CLL. These data were selected for presentation at the the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (“ASH2021”), which is being held December 11-14, 2021. Dr. Shadman, along with colleague Brian Till, M.D., also an Associate Professor at Fred Hutch and physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Mustang Bio’s management team will provide additional details on the planned MB-106 Phase 1/2 clinical trial to be conducted under Mustang’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Mustang’s IND to initiate a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-NHLs and CLL.

To register for the event, please click here.

About Dr. Shadman

Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., is an Associate Professor at the University of Washington (“UW”) and Fred Hutch as well as a physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. He is a hematologic malignancies expert who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma and CLL.

Dr. Shadman is involved in clinical trials using novel therapeutic agents, immunotherapy (CAR T cells), and stem cell transplant for treatment of lymphoid malignancies with a focus on CLL. He also studies the clinical outcomes of patients using institutional and collaborative retrospective cohort studies.

Dr. Shadman received his M.D. from Tehran University in Iran. He finished an internal medicine internship and residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at UW and Fred Hutch. Dr. Shadman also earned an M.P.H. degree from UW and was a fellow for the National Cancer Institute’s cancer research training program at Fred Hutch, where he studied cancer epidemiology.

About Dr. Till

Brian Till, M.D., is an Associate Professor in the Clinical Research Division of Fred Hutch and Department of Medicine at UW as well as a physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. His laboratory focuses on developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and understanding why CAR T cell therapies work for some patients but not for others. He led the first published clinical trial testing CAR T cells as a treatment for lymphoma patients. Dr. Till also has a clinical practice treating patients with lymphoma and attends on the stem cell transplantation and immunotherapy services at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Note: Scientists at Fred Hutch played a role in developing these discoveries, and Fred Hutch and certain of its scientists may benefit financially from this work in the future.

About MB-106 (CD20-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)

CD20 is a membrane-embedded surface molecule which plays a role in the differentiation of B-cells into plasma cells. The CAR T was developed by Mustang’s research collaborator, Fred Hutch, in the laboratories of the late Oliver Press, M.D., Ph.D., and Brian Till, M.D., Associate Professor in the Clinical Research Division, and exclusively licensed to Mustang in 2017. MB-106 has been optimized as a third-generation CAR derived from a fully human antibody and is currently in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial at Fred Hutch in patients with B-NHLs and CLL. Additional information on the trial can be found at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT03277729.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

